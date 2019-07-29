Amidst growing international concern about human trafficking, a nonprofit organisation named COSA was founded in 2005 by Mickey Choothesa, with the stated mission of serving as a refuge for at-risk and trafficked girls in Northern Thailand. His work drew international donors, a steady stream of western visitors, and global press attention.

Filmmakers Josie Swantek Heitz and Dave Adams were fascinated by the story of two young girls who had been sold into the sex trade by their parents and were later rescued by COSA. They believed they had found a harrowing and uplifting story of heroism worthy of a feature-length documentary.

Unexpectedly, their conversations with both the girls and their families contradicted Mickey’s version of their stories, making the truth that much more elusive. Reluctantly, they became subjects in the film, revealing the story as it unfolded for them.

“When we got back from our first shoot and started working with a translator in our edit, we noticed significant discrepancies in the material we were actually getting in our interviews and the translations Mickey was giving us in the field,” said Josie Swantek Heitz, director and producer of the The Wrong Light.