Moments after India's Hindu nationalist government embarked on the highly controversial process of revoking the ‘special status’ of its Muslim majority region, Jammu and Kashmir, protests broke out in different parts of the world over the BJP’s ‘undemocratic’ behaviour.

Opponents accuse India of muzzling voices of dissent and unilaterally revoking Article 370 without consulting the people of Kashmir.

“It is a dark day for the Indian democracy, the democratic fabric of the nation had been ripped apart with this unprecedented ‘violation’ of the Constitutional norms,” said an Indian politician.

Here are the last 24 hours in pictures.