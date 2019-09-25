A federal judge in the United States has ruled unlawful the delay of thousands of visas for Iraqis and Afghans who assisted the US in its war efforts in the two countries.

The Iraqis and Afghans, many of whom served as translators or even cooks for US military members, have applied for visas under the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) programme, a legal pathway for US allies in foreign conflicts to move to the US.

Some of the applicants in the court case, Afghan and Iraqi Allies v. Pompeo, have been waiting for years in dangerous conditions while their SIV applications are being processed.

The judge found the “delays experienced by the plaintiffs and class members similarly situated to them were unreasonable and unlawful”, according to a statement by the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP), a New York-based group that offers direct legal assistance to refugees and displaced persons and represented the Iraqis and Afghans along with Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer US LLP.

The court ordered the government to submit a plan for deciding on the delayed applications quickly. The plan is due within thirty days after a final ruling on class certification for the plaintiffs is decided by the court.

“This ruling could finally bring relief to these men and women and their families who have been waiting in fear for far too long” Deepa Alagesan, the supervising attorney at IRAP’s Litigation Department, said in a statement delivered to TRT World.

“They served bravely in support of our missions abroad, and we promised them a pathway to safety in return. This ruling ensures that we keep our promise.”

Long wait

The SIV programme was signed into law in 2008 to “allow local allies in Iraq and Afghanistan, who are threatened by anti-US forces due to their work with the US government, to safely and expeditiously resettle in the US”, IRAP said.

Championed as a heroic gesture at the time, those entitled under the SIV programme have long faced significant delays.

Applicants must remain in their countries of origin while the application process continues, which can place them in danger of reprisal from armed groups and terrorist organisations targeted by US war efforts.