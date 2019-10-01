As United States President Donald Trump’s administration escalates its crackdown on immigration, humanitarian activists are taking increased risks to help the migrants and refugees that cross the country’s southern border.

Since coming to office in January 2017, after centering his presidential campaign on promises to crack down on immigration, Trump has introduced a slew of policies targeting immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers.

Meanwhile, the US president has moved forward with plans to build and expand a wall on the US-Mexico border.

In early September, the Pentagon tapped $3.6 billion in funding previously delegated to military construction projects to instead use toward erecting the border wall, a move condemned by Trump’s critics, including Democrats and immigrant rights advocates.

Shura Wallin, a 78-year-old Arizona-based humanitarian activist, says the Trump administration’s ongoing escalation of anti-immigrant policies have pushed more people to join humanitarian aid groups providing help to immigrants and refugees making the dangerous journey.

Each month, the Green Valley – Sahuarita Samaritans, the humanitarian aid group she cofounded in 2005, takes on new volunteers and fields more phone calls from people interested in volunteering, Wallin told TRT World.

Wallin, who has volunteered as a humanitarian for two decades, travels to Nogales, Mexico, several times a week to volunteer in a shelter for people hoping to cross the border or recently deported from the US back to Mexico.

“What is happening is so incredibly unfair,” she said, explaining that she regularly offers people espousing anti-immigrant views to come see the humanitarian crisis on the border for themselves.

“I can’t see stepping on the brakes with this. It’s a horrendous tragedy.”

Immigration reforms blocked

Even as Trump ratchets up his rhetoric against immigration ahead of the 2020 presidential vote, his administration has suffered a spate of setbacks in recent weeks.

Last week, a district court judge blocked the government from allowing immigration officers to deport individuals without affording them the chance to appear before judges, the Los Angeles Time reported.

That move came shortly after a federal judge prevented Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from utilising reportedly flawed databases to target individuals believed to be in the country without legal permission, and another federal judge’s decision to prevent plans to slash protections for young immigrants and indefinite detention for families.

“Once again, a single district judge has suspended application of Federal law nationwide — removing whole classes of illegal aliens from legal accountability,” the White House said in a statement responding to the developments.

“For two and a half years, the Trump Administration has been trying to restore enforcement of the immigration laws passed by Congress. And for two and a half years, misguided lower court decisions have been preventing those laws from ever being enforced – at immense cost to the whole country.”

In August, the number of people arrested for crossing the border irregularly dropped for a third consecutive month.