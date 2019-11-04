As the United States prepares for its 2020 Census, a decennial survey of the residents of the country, rights groups are worried that minority populations - especially Latinos - are being undercounted, and thereby underserved by the national government.

The census, which involves tactics such as surveyors knocking on doors to ask residents about aspects of their lives, is used to produce statistics on residents of the US and the country’s economy.

These statistics cover facts such as the ethnic composition of communities and cities, their income and access to important services like education and healthcare.

The survey is used to help lawmakers and bureaucrats allocate roughly $400bn in federal and state funding to improve education, healthcare, public transportation and more.

But some groups are undercounted, due to reasons such as a difficult with English, the language in which the survey is often conducted, among other factors.

Specifically, “Latinos have been undercounted for decades, disadvantaging their families, communities, and neighborhoods” the Leadership Conference Education Fund, a part of an umbrella organisation for US civil and human rights groups, said in a factsheet on the survey.

A new initiative aims to register a historic number of Latinos in Texas in the upcoming 2020 United States census, a count of the people living in the world’s most powerful country.

“The Census is a once in a decade opportunity to win our communities the resources and representation we deserve, and in 2020 we don’t intend to leave anyone uncounted”, Antonio Arellano, interim executive director of Jolt Initiative, a Texas-based nonprofit that focuses on the needs of Latino youths, said in a statement delivered to TRT World.

Effects of undercounting

The importance of accurate counts – and thereby accurate distribution of funds – for Latino communities impacts their health and safety.

Latinos account for about 16.7 percent of the US’ 329m population, according to the Census Bureau. But according to their statistics, 1.5 percent of Latinos were undercounted in 2010, when the last census was conducted.

This can pose threats to access to healthcare, which is already serious concern for Latinos, according to the Health Initiative of the Americas (HIAB), a programme of the University of California Berkeley that produces “action-oriented research”.

HIAB claims roughly 19 percent of adult Latinos in the US are uninsured, amounting to at least 15.5m people under 65, the “highest uninsured rate among any racial or ethnic group”.