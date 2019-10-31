It’s a procession that has been in the making for months. A rightwing political party has mobilised tens of thousands of people from all over Pakistan for a demonstration in Islamabad.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman, the leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Party of the Scholars of Islam) wants Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down, insisting that last year’s election, which propelled the former cricketer’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to power, were rigged.

The followers of Rehman’s JUI began their long journey in a caravan of hundreds of buses, cars, and bikes from Karachi on October 27.

After crisscrossing dozens of towns and cities, protestors - almost all of them men - reached Islamabad on Thursday where authorities have barricaded roads and called in the army in anticipation of violent protests.

“Regretfully, it’s history repeating itself. The government has only completed a year and we are seeing protesters calling for its removal,” says Dr Iqbal Chawla, Chairman of Punjab University's History department.

“And Imran Khan is partly to be blamed for what’s happening now.”

While transparency in elections is a recurring issue for Pakistan’s fragile democratic system, Khan’s government has gone out of its way to prosecute opposition leaders, he says.

Leaders of the two main opposition parties - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party - are facing corruption charges.

PML’s Nawaz Sharif, the three-time prime minister, is in jail and Khan’s government faces allegations of victimising opponents.

In recent days, JUI’s leadership has also come under pressure after one of its leaders was arrested for inciting violence while another faces the prospect of losing his citizenship for allegedly being an Afghan.