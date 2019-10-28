In pictures: Protests and uprisings across the world this weekend
In pictures: Protests and uprisings across the world this weekendDemonstrations were organised from Chile to Iraq where dozens killed and wounded over the weekend.
A demonstrator gestures near a burning barricade, during anti-government protests, in Concepcion, Chile October 26, 2019. / Reuters
October 28, 2019

Millions of people around the world have been taking part in unrelated but similarly motivated  demonstrations across the world.

A common theme running through out them was anger at political corruption, as well as wealth disparity.

In some countries, protests have been running for months and have turned violent. This was the case in states, such as Iraq, Chile and Hong Kong, whereas in places like Lebanon and Spain, things have been relatively peaceful

Chile

Around a million Chileans flooded the streets to call for reforms to the country's social and economic model.

Amid mass protest in South American nation, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Saturday added a major cabinet reshuffle to a growing list of reforms.

Iraq

Thousands of Iraqi demonstrations stood fast in Baghdad’s central Tahrir Square on Sunday, defying a bloody crackdown that killed scores over the weekend and an overnight raid by security forces seeking to disperse them.

At least 74 Iraqis were killed on Friday and Saturday and hundreds wounded as demonstrators clashed with security forces and militia groups in a second wave of this month’s protests against Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s government. About 231 people have been killed in October.

Hong Kong

Protesters set fire to shops and hurled petrol bombs on Sunday, while Hong Kong police fired tear gas, water cannon, and rubber bullets to disperse thousands.

Spain

Around 80,000 supporters of Spanish unity organised a rally in Barcelona to call for co-existence in Catalonia and ending separatism.

The rally came a day after the huge protest against jailing Catalan leaders where 350,000 people marched against Spanish authority.

Lebanon

Protesters in Lebanon formed a human chain across the country as they voiced anger against political leaders blamed for corruption and steering the country toward economic collapse.

SOURCE:TRT World
