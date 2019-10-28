Millions of people around the world have been taking part in unrelated but similarly motivated demonstrations across the world.

A common theme running through out them was anger at political corruption, as well as wealth disparity.

In some countries, protests have been running for months and have turned violent. This was the case in states, such as Iraq, Chile and Hong Kong, whereas in places like Lebanon and Spain, things have been relatively peaceful

Chile

Around a million Chileans flooded the streets to call for reforms to the country's social and economic model.

Amid mass protest in South American nation, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Saturday added a major cabinet reshuffle to a growing list of reforms.

Iraq

Thousands of Iraqi demonstrations stood fast in Baghdad’s central Tahrir Square on Sunday, defying a bloody crackdown that killed scores over the weekend and an overnight raid by security forces seeking to disperse them.

At least 74 Iraqis were killed on Friday and Saturday and hundreds wounded as demonstrators clashed with security forces and militia groups in a second wave of this month’s protests against Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s government. About 231 people have been killed in October.