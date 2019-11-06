The United States will take in the lowest number of refugees in modern history for 2020 after President Donald Trump decided to limit refugee acceptance to 18,000.

Trump made public on November 1 his decision to allow in 18,000 refugees in his Presidential Determination (PD) on Refugee Admissions for Fiscal Year 2020 – which begins on November 14 – the decision by which US refugee admittance numbers are set.

“This news is devastating for refugees who have been waiting for so many years to find safety for themselves and their families”, Betsy Reed, Director of Strategy for the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP), said in a statement delivered to TRT World.

IRAP has long worked to ensure refugees and people who qualified for the Special Immigrant Visa programme, which allows Afghans, Iraqis and others who helped the US in its wartime operations, placing them and their families in danger of reprisal, to be resettled in the US.

IRAP works with other rights groups to pressure the US government to live up to its refugee commitments, including taking lawsuits that have been decided upon by the US Supreme Court.

“Let’s not forget that resettlement is the only option for displaced people who are out of options: not only for trusted US allies who are being hunted by militia,” Reed stressed.

Zero Refugees in October

While advocates are pressing for refugee resettlement, the Trump administration appears content with settling zero refugees, as was the case in October.

According to World Relief, a faith-based relief and development organisation that has tracked refugee acceptance and resettlement for 30 years, the US accepted no refugees in October.

“It’s a shame that at a time when we’re facing the world’s worst refugee crisis since World War II, and we’re seeing the ongoing new displacement of Syrians, Rohingya and others, that the US accepted zero refugees this month, for the first time in our records,” Jenny Yang, vice president of advocacy and policy at World Relief, said in a statement.

The US’ record low acceptance comes as the Syrian refugee crisis, which has ebbed and flowed since the country’s civil war began in 2011, has seen an increase due to fighting between Turkish-backed forces and the YPG terror organisation in northern Syria.

According to the UNHCR, the United Nations’ refugee agency, more than 12,000 refugees have sought shelter in Iraq over the last two weeks.

“We should be doing more, not less, and keeping the door open to protect the persecuted who have no safe place to go”, Yang said.