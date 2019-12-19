TRT WORLD: In September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Malaysian counterpart Dr. Mahathir Mahathir bin Mohamad reached an agreement to establish a TV channel to combat anti-Muslim sentiment. With signing of today's memorandum of understanding (MoU) what's next?

AINON MOHD: Today Turkey and Malaysia have signed an MoU to establish a command centre or a communication centre where all these parties can come together and come up with a framework to counter anti-Muslim sentiment.

Do you have a timeline for it to start?

AM: Actually, one month after the signing of the MoU, each country has to come up with two names. After that, between February and March all representative of the countries will have to converge in Istanbul, Turkey. They will sit down together, discuss on a framework and decide on what is the priority, what comes first...This communication centre serves as a hub for everybody to come together for all countries to come in and think of ways to counter anti-Muslim sentiment.

Do you know where this centre will be established?

AM: Yes, we all have agreed that it will be in Turkey.