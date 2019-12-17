Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan may skip a meeting of Muslim leaders being held in Kuala Lumpur after Islamabad’s key ally Saudi Arabia expressed reservations over what is being seen as a new block of influence in the Islamic world, reports say.

Khan is currently in Switzerland on an official visit and a final decision about his participation will be taken upon his return to Pakistan on December 18 (Wednesday), says information minister Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Islamabad will most likely send Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his place. However, a final decision has yet to be announced.

“Riyadh is very worried about losing Pakistan to Turkey and Malaysia in terms of religious authority,” a Saudi official based in Islamabad told TRT World.

“Islam is the main peg on which Saudi holds Pakistan, and it cannot have any other country challenge its near-monopoly on Pakistan’s religious affairs.”

Saudi officials are also worried that an economic partnership between Turkey, Qatar and Iran could one day replace its aid.

Pakistani officials say they are trying to find a way out of this diplomatic challenge while keeping in view the country's delicate financial position.

These Pakistani officials are of the opinion that Turkey is what “Imran Khan wants to turn Pakistan into, however, is constrained by decades of the financial and religious hold of Saudis over Pakistan.”

The four-day meeting starting December 18 will see leaders including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Indonesia President Joko Widodo deliberate on issues such as security cooperation and the persecution of Muslims.