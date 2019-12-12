Hundreds of militants with heavy arms killed 71 Nigerien soldiers in an attack on a military base in the western Niger next to the border of Mali, the country’s defence minister confirmed on national television on Wednesday.

The attack, which lasted three hours in the town of Inates, was one of the deadliest on Niger’s military force since violence erupted in 2015.

The incident happened in the same area where the West African branch of Daesh killed nearly 50 Nigerien soldiers in two separate attacks in May and July.

Amidst the rising violence, France has come under heavy public criticism. The critical voices accuse the country of being in the region for economic reasons and failing to restore stability.

Although the French army pushed back the militants in 2013, France's counter-terrorism operations in the region seem to have been failing in the past few years.

France has previously emphasised that its military presence is aimed at maintaining Europe’s safety.

With the West’s largest military presence in the Sahel, France has 4,500 troops deployed in the region and a budget of nearly 600 million euros ($665 million) per year.

Rather than stabilising, security has progressively worsened with the militants strengthening their foothold across the region, making large swathes of territory ungovernable and fuelling ethnic tensions.

Eventually, when it became undeniable, the top French military general admitted that France will never secure total victory over the insurgencies.

On the other hand, France’s failure has spread popular anger towards the former colonial power across the countries as many chanted the same slogan: “Get out France, we don’t want to see you here.”

Since July, the rising insecurity has negatively affected the cattle-herding community of the town, near the banks of the Niger River.

Hundreds of people have fled the area for the capital Niamey or other nearby towns, leaving their cattle and houses unattended and unguarded.

Although no group has claimed responsibility as yet, the attack is part of the larger humanitarian crisis that is fuelled by various militant groups in West Africa’s entire Sahel region.