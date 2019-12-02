The case of a senior Sri Lankan police officer seeking asylum abroad has raised concerns about human rights in the island country, which last month elected hawkish Gotabaya Rajapaksa as its new president.

Nishantha Silva, an investigator in the police Crime Investigation Department (CID), reportedly took asylum in Switzerland along with his family late last month after fearing for his safety when guards assigned to protect him were withdrawn.

Silva had investigated Gotabaya for the 2009 murder of Lasantha Wickrematunge, editor of the Sunday Leader newspaper. And he’s not the only officer who could be looking to escape Sri Lanka.

Authorities have put airports on high alert in order to stop more than 700 police officers from leaving the country, after what was seen as one of its most ethnically divisive elections in years.

A Swiss foreign ministry spokesman refused to confirm Silva’s asylum application.

“The State Secretariat for Migration does not provide information on individual cases for data and personal protection reasons,” he told TRT World in an emailed response.

He said Switzerland respects Rajapaksa’s election mandate but it also expects the new Sri Lankan government to uphold "democratic values”.

“Switzerland is concerned about the recent developments since the elections in Sri Lanka, in particular due to indications of restrictions on the work of civil society actors and representatives of state institutions whose task it is to combat impunity,” the ministry spokesman stated.

Gotabaya, a 70-year-old Sinhalese Buddhist, won the November 16 election promising to tackle security lapses, which led to suicide attacks earlier this year in which more than 200 civilians were killed.

As the powerful Defence Secretary between 2005 and 2015, Rajapaksa is credited for leading the military operation which defeated the 27-year-long insurgency by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

But he also faces criticism for supporting extremist Buddhist groups and alienating the Tamil and Muslim minorities, which firmly stood behind the opposition.

Sinhalese Buddhists make up 70 percent of the country’s 22 million people.

Many investigations