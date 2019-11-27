It was a carefully executed attack. On November 6, a convoy of buses carrying a Canadian gold mining company’s workers in the eastern part of Burkina Faso came under fire. Armed men first blew up an armoured escort car and then ambushed the buses. The attack killed 37 and left dozens of others injured.

All those killed were locals who had for months demanded they be given adequate protection similar to what has been arranged for the expatriate workers of the Quebec-based Semafo - the Canadian staff is flown to the Boungou mine from Ouagadougou, the capital.

It still remains unclear which group carried out the attack but the west African nation of 20 million is fighting a growing insurgency of radical groups since 2016.

Outfits ranging from Ansarul Islam, Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb to the Islamic State of the Greater Sahara, have been active in the country’s Sahel region - a group of provinces that borders Mali.

Attacks by insurgent groups have left hundreds dead and forced at least 500,000 people to flee their homes due to the violence.

More than 500 people have been killed in the past year alone in militant attacks and counter-insurgency operations, according to the UNHCR.

“It is difficult to say what their [the insurgent groups’] objectives are but it’s clear that they have created enough insecurity to profit from the situation,” says Daniel Eizenga, a research fellow at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies (ACSS) at the National Defense University.

“And they are increasingly challenging the government’s authority in the area.”

A regional fallout

Unlike other countries in the region, terrorism is a relatively new phenomenon for Burkina Faso, where Muslims and Christians, who make up 65 percent and 35 percent of the population respectively, have lived peacefully for years.

Much of the violence of the last three years can be traced to Ibrahim Malam Dicko, a resident of the Soum province, who founded Ansarul Islam. A radical preacher, he is believed to have been inspired by the Mali-based Macina Liberation Front.

But the group’s influence waned after Dicko’s death in 2017, writes Pauline Le Roux, who has extensively documented the country’s security problems.