US President Donald Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’ for peace in Israel and Palestine was recognised by Palestinians for what it was: a ploy that presents the world with a map to peace Palestinians are simply too stubborn to accept.

“To call this a nonstarter would be to glorify it with negotiation language it doesn’t deserve,” wrote Yousef Munayyer, Executive Director of the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights. “The ‘offer’ is little more than a calculated insult, oozing with the most colonial-minded racism, and cynically designed to elicit a rejection.”

That ploy would, of course, allow Israel to say that Palestinians don’t want peace and don’t deserve it.

It fits with a time-worn narrative that Israel could end the occupation of the West Bank and its siege of Gaza if only Palestinians would stop sabotaging the process, hating Israel more than they want peace.

This story fits well with Israel’s justifications for settlement building, the shooting of unarmed Palestinian protestors, and the continued detention, without charges or trial, of Palestinian children accused of throwing rocks. All of those are justified, they could say, in the face of an allegedly incurable Palestinian rejection of ‘peace'.

But there is an even deeper source of dysfunction that dooms any attempts at a peace process. ‘Palestinians’ do not have a Palestine that can agree or disagree on anything. There is only one sovereign entity that matters to Palestinian rights and security, and that’s Israel.

Decades of military occupation have rendered Palestinian-run institutions ultimately subordinate to how Israelis vote (or, allegedly, how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decides to orchestrate elections in his favour) and whether the Israeli occupation administrators decide to direct the occupation. This is a reality Palestinians live with every day, being fundamentally subordinate to the will of Israelis.

That Palestinians should remain unequal to Israelis is not up for debate for Jared Kushner, son-in-law to Trump and newbie to international diplomacy. He shows the logical fallacy that makes it impossible for Palestinians to even nominate a representative to sign the agreement on their behalf.

Kushner talks vaguely about ‘Palestinian leadership’ and its deficits, of which Palestinians are intimately aware, and places all blame on them, but can’t seem to name any Palestinian leader who can exercise the authority necessary to represent the Arabic-speaking residents of the West Bank and Gaza.

If these unnamed individuals reject Kushner’s generous offer, “they’re going to screw up another opportunity, like they’ve screwed up every other opportunity that they’ve ever had in their existence” he told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, ironically admitting that Palestinians exist, accidentally contradicting the racist conceit that Palestinians themselves are a fiction.

Palestinian human beings cannot consent to the ‘Deal of the Century’ as long as the concept of Palestine itself remains a practically heretical utterance for Israel’s leadership. Palestinians, however, do not have political power on the basis of the demonym ‘Palestinian’ alone. It is linguistically impossible, therefore, for the ‘Deal of the Century’ to work.