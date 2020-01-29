US President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled his controversial ‘Peace Plan’ for the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Declaring that Jerusalem — planned to be the capital city of Palestine — will be Israel’s “undivided capital”, Trump added that a non-contiguous territory would be the future Palestinian state if “the conditions for statehood are met”.

The announcement is part of the Trump administration’s hardline pro-Israel stance which has seen it unilaterally promote a set of policies backing Israeli occupation and undermining all previous internationally-recognised two-state solution proposals.

The map that both Trump and Netanyahu proudly presented, might be a perfect plan to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict if the only two stakeholders were Americans and Israelis, however, for everyone else, the map looks disturbingly familiar. It’s a lookalike map of Bantustan in Apartheid South Africa.

Bantustan or Bantu homelands were former territories designated by the white-dominated Apartheid regime of South Africa as quasi-independent homelands to settle majority black Africans.

Bantustans were a major administrative tool for the territorial and political separation of racial groups, specifically the exclusion of blacks from the white-dominated political system under the Apartheid regime.

Through the implementation of the Land, Self-Government and Citizenship acts, the indigenous black people who made up at least 75 percent of South Africa, were disfranchised, uprooted, treated as sub-human, labelled as foreign and forcibly relocated to non-contiguous, densely populated, underdeveloped Bantustan territories.

When uprooted and impoverished young blacks travelled to the areas called “white South Africa” to simply find work, regime police arrested and deported them to the Bantustans, which eventually became dumping grounds for people, regardless of their original hometown.

Under Trump’s unveiled plan, much like black people in South Africa, Palestinians physically, politically and emotionally are separated, placing them in non-contiguous enclaves in the West Bank and Gaza.

According to the plan, they will be able to choose their leaders but will have no involvement or say in the politics of Israel, the state that has direct control of every aspect of their daily lives.

Much like Bantustan, the Palestinians will be given autonomy in those areas over civil matters like education and healthcare, but the critical areas of administration such as trade, security and external relations will be under Israeli control.

Under the plan, Israel, like the Apartheid regime in South Africa, will maintain unlimited security and military control over Palestinian areas. Moreover, the Israeli state will control Palestinian borders, airspace and maritime territories. The plan also recognises the illegal annexation of the Jordan Valley and illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

Similar to South Africa’s white-dominated Apartheid regime, Trump’s plan defines Israel, a state that rules and occupies more Muslim Palestinians than Israeli Jews, as a Jewish state.

The Trump administration seems to be taking the settler-colonial approach by saying that if indigenous Palestinians prove they are ready to rule themselves, self-governance will be given to them.