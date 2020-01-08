The United States will be looking at a variety of options to hit back at Iran after the Islamic Republic fired more than a dozen missiles at US air bases in Iraq, a security expert told TRT World .

While the extent of the damage to US forces and equipment at the al Asad and Erbil bases in the Wednesday morning attack remains unclear, the administration of President Donald Trump will respond to what it sees a violation of a “red line,” said Ryan Bohl, a middle east analyst at Stratfor.

“The issue is that with Trump’s politics being what they are and his decision making being what we have seen, its seems that attempt to intimidate the White House is going to cause a counter reaction which is equal if not stronger than what the Iranians have done.”

The US forces were already on high alert after the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani last week in Iraq.

Iran said it has hit two US air bases with tens of ballistic missiles in retaliation to killing of Soleimani, who played a major role in leading Iranian militias in Iraq and Syria.

There have been no reports American casualties and Germany, a US-coalition member, said its soldiers at the Erbil base, were also safe.

The US officials say Trump has been briefed about the situation and he’s expected to make a statement in the next couple of hours.