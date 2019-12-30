For the Afghans bracing for a chilly winter, the new year could have started on a happy note as reports emerged this week that the Taliban leadership had agreed to a few days of ceasefire, raising hopes for the settlement of an 18-year-old conflict.

While the United States had been negotiating with the Taliban for more than a year, the insurgent group hadn’t stopped attacking American soldiers and Afghan government security forces during that period and neither has the US coalition ceased its activities against the movement.

The US has continued to lose soldiers - 20 died in 2019 - as President Donald Trump’s administration struggled to find a way to pull out from the long-drawn war.

The news about the proposed ceasefire came from two sources - first by The Wall Street Journal on December 27 and then by wire agency Associated Press on Sunday.

But the Taliban were quick to announce that no such ceasefire has been announced.

The Taliban have consistently demanded that the US, which has around 12,000 troops in Afghanistan and other foreign forces, pull out of the country for the ceasefire to take effect.

Multiple rounds of talks in Doha, the capital of Qatar, have yet to bring an end to deadly Taliban attacks and American retaliation in which thousands of civilians have been killed.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US envoy tasked with negotiating with the Taliban, put the talks on hold on December 13 after a Taliban attack near a US airbase in Bagram.

“#Taliban must show they are willing & able to respond to Afghan desire for peace,” he said in a tweet, adding that the talks were put on hold for the Taliban to consult with its leadership.

What it all means?

Thousands of people, most of them Afghan civilians, have been killed since the US dislodged the Taliban from power after the 9/11 attacks.

US President Donald Trump wants to withdraw American soldiers who have played a crucial role in stopping the Taliban from toppling the internationally-backed Kabul government.

As a peace deal, the US expects the Taliban to ensure that Afghanistan won’t be used as a base by terrorist groups.

Any deal with the US would ultimately pave the way for the Taliban to start negotiations with the Afghan government, which has so far been sidelined in the talks.

The insurgent group is seeking the release of its fighters, changes in the Afghan constitution to reflect the group’s strict Islamic views and the removal of its leaders from sanctions lists.