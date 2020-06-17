The summer of 2013 culminated a turbulent chapter in Egypt’s modern history, when counterrevolutionary forces triumphed over a nascent democratic experiment in the wake of the ‘Arab Spring’ uprisings of 2011.

The short-lived presidency of Mohamed Morsi, elected in 2012 and ousted a year later, represented a brief democratic interlude in a country which until then had never elected a civilian leader.

Criticism surrounding the legacy of Morsi’s brief tenure frequently points to a divisive presidency beset by ambitious and sectarian power grabs, and a failure to deliver on the economic and social demands underpinned by the revolution that brought him to power.

Less highlighted however, were an array of structural impediments – both domestic and foreign – that ultimately doomed Morsi during his precarious year in office. These impediments would have likely besieged any leader in his place, but the Muslim Brotherhood was firmly in the establishment’s crosshairs.

Many of Egypt’s new political parties that were formed in the aftermath of the 2011 uprising against Mubarak lacked the experience and political organisation that the Muslim Brotherhood enjoyed, which Morsi belonged to.

A veteran activist and engineering professor, Morsi rose through the ranks of the Brotherhood and served as an independent in the movement’s parliamentary bloc from 2000 to 2005.

Hailing from the Islamist movement’s political wing – the Freedom and Justice Party (FJP) – Morsi was selected as the party’s presidential candidate in April 2012 after its deputy general guide, millionaire businessman Khairat al-Shater, was disqualified.

Thanks in large part to a fractured liberal opposition, a narrow electoral victory against Mubarak-era loyalist Ahmed Shafiq brought Morsi to power.

In his first speech to the Egyptian people, he deployed the language of national unity and reform of the security state, in an appeal to the sentiments expressed in the 2011 revolutionary slogan of “bread, freedom and social justice.”

Under Morsi, Egypt was a democracy – albeit a young and imperfect one.

There was more than a modicum of political freedom: over 40 political parties vied for influence, and a sizable anti-Brotherhood coalition, the National Salvation Front (NSF), formed in late 2012 to challenge his government.

In November 2012, Morsi brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, reassuring the international community that Egypt would continue its role as mediator in the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Shortly after came a move that marked the beginning of the end of his rule.

On November 22, 2012, he issued a constitutional declaration, appointed a new public prosecutor, and made presidential decrees immune to judicial oversight – what many viewed as a consolidation of dictatorial powers.

While Morsi claimed these measures were needed to safeguard the revolution’s transition to a constitutional democracy, he was branded as “Egypt’s new pharaoh”.

In response to widespread protests, Morsi annulled the declaration but proceeded with a snap referendum on the new constitution which passed with a majority but a low voter turnout.

As a constitutional crisis fermented, the army was provided with a window of opportunity to present itself as “the savior” of the Egyptian people.

But the army was not the only counterrevolutionary force in opposition to the president.

Overt subterfuge

Even with Mubarak gone, remnants of his regime remained solidly intact. A nexus of media figures, government loyalists and opposition officials were ideologically united in anti-Brotherhood unison.

Popular opposition to Morsi was overt and explicit, as groups openly called for his removal while journalists mocked him, and news outlets pumped out a steady diet of anti-government propaganda.