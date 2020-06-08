Protests have broken out in Suweida as people have taken to the streets to call for the removal of President Bashar al Assad amid deteriorating economic conditions and collapse of the Syrian pound.

Scores of young men gathered in the southwestern Syrian province on Sunday – a Druze-majority area and Assad stronghold – in footage captured by Suwayda24, a network of citizen journalists in the region.

Videos show the crowd marching through a market chanting, “Syria is ours and does not belong to the Assads,” as well as, “Leave now Bashar,” and other anti-Assad slogans.

Among them was “the people want the fall of the regime” – echoing the anti-government slogans during the early days of the popular uprisings in 2011.

The crowd also challenged the government’s allies: “Syria is free, out with Russia…out with Iran”.

There were also demonstrations in the town of Tafas, west of Daraa, where the government has threatened a crackdown after a series of attacks on pro-Assad officials and security forces.

Some of the slogans included “if a regime can not control prices, then it has to stand down,” and “in all countries, a man immolates himself for the people’s interest, while in Syria, the people are immolated for just one man”.

In January, demonstrations had broken out in Suweida in response to economic woes and the collapse in the Syrian pound.

The renewal of protests highlights the challenges facing Assad’s Alawite-dominated regime, as its war-torn economy grapples with a financial crisis exacerbated by the spectre of sanctions, corruption, a regional banking crisis, and a global pandemic.

Dramatic collapse

Stretching a decade, Syria’s civil war has killed over 380,000 people and displaced nearly half of the country’s pre-war population.

With the help of Iran and Russia, Assad has regained control over much of the country’s territory, apart from the rebel-held northwest. But it has come at the cost of turning the country into a rump state with an economy on the verge of collapse.

The government is unable to provide basic services, having lost 75 percent of its GDP since the war began. Shortages of food, petrol, gas, and other basic goods are pervasive; electricity blackouts are widespread.

Government revenues have taken a hit due to the economic turmoil in Iran, its principal backer. Russia’s own economic woes make it unable to underwrite as well.

Meanwhile, the situation for ordinary Syrians is dire.

Over 80 percent of Syrians are said to be living in poverty. In May, the UN stated that 9.3 million people, more than half the population, are “food insecure”.

The country remains sanctioned by the European Union, which has impeded much-needed humanitarian aid.

New US sanctions against the regime are due to take effect by mid-June – the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Law – which would penalise foreign companies that deal with Syrian firms linked with the government.