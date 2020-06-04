Millions of children were displaced and more than 29,000 children were killed by the Syrian regime and its supporters during the Syrian civil war waging on since 2011, a report by Anadolu Agency (AA) and the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) noted.

The United Nations marks the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression on June 4 every year to draw attention to the plight of children in conflict zones. This year once again, the world is reminded that the children pay a heavy toll for war.

The international day was first proposed at an emergency special session on the question of Palestine, but unfortunately it still is relevant today, especially pertaining to the plight of children in Syria.

According to the United Nations, the purpose of the day is “to acknowledge the pain suffered by children throughout the world who are the victims of physical, mental and emotional abuse,” affirming “the UN's commitment to protect the rights of children.”

The situation in Syria

Russia conducted air strikes on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning in support of Syrian regime forces for the first time since a ceasefire was arranged with the help of Turkey in March.

At the time, Ankara and Moscow had come to an agreement on a protocol to have all parties “cease all military actions along the line of contact in the Idlib de-escalation area.”

The strikes hit the area at the boundary of Hama, Idlib and Latakia provinces, and caused a new wave of displacement, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

As recently as Tuesday morning, Turkey and Russia had been going on joint patrols along the M4 highway, also known as the Aleppo-Al Hasakah road, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Turkey's southern border.

The Russian air strikes have caused a new wave of displacement in Syria.

According to United Nations’ data, Anadolu Agency reports that a total of 6.7 million Syrians, including 2.5 million children, had to leave their country due to the civil war. The UN reports the number of ‘registered refugees' at 5,555,530 across Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt and other countries.

More than 29,000 children killed

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) which documents human rights violations against civilians and Turkey’s own Anadolu Agency (AA), have prepared a special report discussing children ravaged by the civil war in Syria.

According to the joint report of SNHR and AA, since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in March 2011, at least 29,296 children have been killed by the parties to the conflict, while many others were injured or disabled.