Alphabet Inc’s Google, the world’s most popular web browser, is being sued for $5 billion in Northern California.

Google is accused of breaching the privacy of its millions of users and violating US federal and state privacy laws by tracking their internet use, even when the browsers are in ‘private’ mode.

“Federal privacy laws prohibit unauthorized interception, access, and use of the contents in electronic communications. California law similarly prohibits, among other things, eavesdropping, recording, and sharing of confidential communications without the consent of all parties to the communication,” the complaint reads.

The argument is based on whether Google Chrome’s ‘Incognito’ or other browsers’ private browsing modes provide protection from tracking and also whether Google essentially continues to monitor its users, despite offering ‘privacy’.

“None of these Plaintiffs consented to the tracking and interception of their confidential communications made while browsing in ‘private browsing mode,’” it says.

“Well aware of consumers’ legitimate and reasonable concerns over privacy, Google assured, and continues to assure, its consumers and users that they, and not Google, are “in control of what information [they] share with Google.” Google further represents that “across our services, you can adjust our privacy settings to control what we collect and how your information is used.” Nothing could be further from the truth,” the complaint asserts.

“Google tracks and collects consumer browsing history and other web activity data no matter what safeguards consumers undertake to protect their data privacy. Indeed, even when Google users launch a web browser with “private browsing mode” activated (as Google recommends to users wishing to browse the web privately), Google nevertheless tracks the users’ browsing data and other identifying information,” it adds.

When users start Chrome’s Incognito mode, for example, they are greeted with a warning screen that tells them that while “other people who use this device won’t see your activity” there is the possibility that “your activity might still be visible to websites you visit, your employee or school, and your internet service provider”.