Israeli archaeologists have found cannabis residue in artifacts from an ancient temple in southern Israel, providing the first evidence for the drug’s use in the ancient Near East and in old Judaic ceremonies.

In a research paper published in the Journal of the Institute of Archaeology of Tel Aviv University, authors confirm that traces of a cannabinoid substance were found on a limestone altar that stood in an eighth-century BC temple at Tel Arad, in Israel’s Negev desert.

The temple site was discovered in the 1960s, when archaeological excavations at Tel Arad, around 60km south of Jerusalem, unearthed a small shrine belonging to the ancient kingdom of Judah that bore many similarities to the biblical Temple in Jerusalem.

Efforts over decades to determine the composition of black organic deposits that had been found on the temple’s two limestone altars were shown to be inconclusive, until now.

The study reveals that chemical analysis conducted by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Technion Institute found that one altar contained tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound found in marijuana.

It indicated that it was burned atop dried animal dung, suggesting that the cannabis resin had been mixed to enable mild heating.

The second altar had traces of frankincense, which is one of the ingredients mentioned in the Bible for incense sacrifice in the ancient Jewish Temples.

“These well-preserved residues shed new light on the use of 8th century Arad altars and on incense offerings in Judah during the Iron Age,” the authors said.