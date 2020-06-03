Demonstrators in the US on Wednesday continued nationwide protests against the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last week after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on Floyd’s neck even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

The protests, in pictures:

Protesters defied curfews across the United States as leaders scrambled to stem anger over police racism while President Donald Trump rejected criticism over his use of force to break up a peaceful rally.

Standoffs between police and demonstrators stretched into the night in cities from New York to Los Angeles over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man whose killing has brought once-in-a-generation protests to the nation for the past week.

But there were fewer reports of the looting and violence that had soured street demonstrations in previous nights.

"I'm just tired, essentially, of being scared of the police, of not getting justice," said Jada Wallace, an 18-year-old protester outside the White House earlier who said she was ready to risk arrest.

In Washington DC, thousands returned to the streets on Tuesday for a peaceful "Black Lives Matter" march.

Hours after the 7:00 pm curfew, protesters could be heard chanting, as National Guard troops stood on the streets near the White House and helicopters hovered above. Broadcast footage showed police firing tear gas shortly after midnight, but the situation appeared to be calm overall.