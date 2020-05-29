Something very interesting happened last year - Russia’s net public debt went to zero for the first time since 2014. Basically what that meant was that Moscow had more money in its bank account than what it needed to pay its domestic and external debt.

The total state debt as of August 2019 was $248 billion or 15 percent of the GDP. The amount of cash the government had in deposits was $269 billion or 16.2 percent of the GDP.

Russia under President Vladimir Putin has pursued a policy of gradually cutting reliance on foriegn debt and setting aside some of its oil export revenue for a rainy day.

A couple of factors are behind this cautious fiscal approach. Russia faced western sanctions and its companies were cut off from international loans after it annexed the Crimea region from Ukraine in 2014.

Along with the steep drop in price of oil that started in the same year, it meant a radical rethinking of fiscal management to ward off any potential debt related problems.

For Putin, foreign debt has been a touchy subject for a long time. Soon after he first took over as president in 2000, he made it a priority to reduce the country's debt burden.

The financial crunch of the 1990s which wreaked economic havoc as the country struggled to pay off foreign debt has left many Russians with a bitter memory of that period.

So out went the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Paris Club loans in a short period of time. Now Russia is one of the least indebted countries in the world - thanks to all the oil revenue.

In the last five years, Moscow has gradually built its gross national reserves, which now exceed its external debt. Such a prudent policy is now coming in handy as Russia, along with the rest of the world, faces the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

War chest comes in handy