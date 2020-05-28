The United States passed 100,000 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday afternoon, although the true number to have died may never be known. Death on the scale of coronavirus is hard to measure with absolute accuracy.

The US leads the world in coronavirus deaths and cases, with 1.6 million positive tests. States across the country are starting to lift lockdown measures even as cases grow.

By the end of summer, there could be another 100,000 American deaths, and millions more infected. There has been no national day of mourning yet, and maybe there never will be.

“GREAT DAY for the DOW!!” Eric Trump, the millionaire son of US President Donald Trump, tweeted just hours after the US hit the 100,000 mark, referring to a stock market index. The news of the Dow Jones Industrial Average will provide little comfort to the millions of people who knew, loved or cared for those 100,000 dead.

Coronavirus has revealed how dispensable life is in America. What price can a life have in a country whose symbols are the cowboy and the skyscraper? Are the lives of those on horseback on the range more disposable to the American experiment than those who sleep 300ft above ground?

It’s a tough question to answer. The price of life is denominated in different currencies in the US. Some of those currencies have rapidly decreased in value while others have risen sharply.

The expendability of the undocumented meat-packing plant worker, squeezed between an outbreak of the virus in their workplace and deportation back to certain death in Central America, makes for an interesting talking point, for example. Then there is the invulnerability of the idle celebrity, recounting their quarantine experience on Instagram, regretting not being able to fly overseas for the foreseeable future.

But actuarial science or economics, both upended by the weightier ethical gravity we are all experiencing due to the virus, are not enough to explain the value of life. It’s a philosophical question. What is the value of a human life?

“There is a tradition in philosophy that would say the question is almost a category error - Kant says that human lives have a dignity that is ‘raised above all price,’ so in a certain sense we are each of us of infinite value. Or, better yet, incomparable value,” said London-based philosophy professor Liam Bright, while speaking to TRT World.

But if our lives are incomparably valuable, why would anyone ever risk driving a car? A better gauge may be how we think of the value of our own lives, which varies according to our mood.

Bright adds, “Most people don't seem to treat either themselves or much less other people that way. So I think people tend to think of themselves as pretty valuable, worth a lot, but don't act like some things are beneath their dignity - the price would just have to be very high.”

Once-safe jobs in grocery stores, for example, have become more dangerous for its workers. Their wages, however, have not increased.

What is surreal is how some Americans have just assumed their lives are worth more than the lives of non-Americans. General William Westmoreland, a top US commander in Vietnam who escalated the unwinnable war, had this to say about his enemies among the Vietnamese.

“The Oriental doesn't put the same high price on life as does the Westerner. Life is plentiful, life is cheap in the Orient. And, eh, that's the philosophy of the Orient. Expresses it - life is not important,” he told a documentary in 1973.

General William Westmoreland, spoke these words in 1973. He served as the top American military commander in Vietnam at the height of the war. It was a time, like the present day, when American life seemed disposable, and the lives of America’s poor and racial minorities appeared dispensable, bearing the brunt of the battlefield toll and witnessing repressive violence at home.

We are accustomed to hearing news stories that highlight tragedies befalling individual Americans. Carnage befalling non-Americans, and particularly non-Westerners, seem to receive less attention. That is true in the US and everywhere else, too. It might in fact prove that Westmoreland was right: Lives in the “Orient” are cheap, and Western lives are expensive.

Politics in the US revolves not around ideology as much as disagreements over how much money and trouble it is worth spending in order to spare American citizens from doom. What we call “progress”, in America is often defined by legal remedies. There is, naturally, partisan disagreement on the disposability of citizens.

As many as 30,000 Americans already die due to a lack of health insurance every year. Another 30,000 or 40,000 die over twelve months due to gun violence. But those deaths are ‘’worth’’ the right to purchase a firearm or to the freedom of private insurance brokers who continue to make billions in profits.