US President Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order today that could roll back the immunity that tech giants have over the content on their platforms.

According to multiple reports, the directive attempts to curtail legal protections under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which spares companies from being held liable for the content posted by users.

The order, which is still in the draft stage and subject to change, would permit federal regulators to go after social media companies like Facebook, Google, YouTube, and Twitter on the grounds of suppressing free speech when they delete posts or suspend users.

Once passed, the order is likely to be challenged in court.

It marks Trump’s most aggressive effort to crack down on online platforms, coming after Twitter slapped fact-check notices on two of the president’s tweets over unsubstantiated claims that mail-in ballots lead to voter fraud and ineligible voters getting ballots.

Trump and his supporters have long accused social media giants of stifling conservative voices.

Under Section 230, online companies are protected because they are considered forums and not publishers. By fact-checking Trump, that distinction becomes blurred through the intervention of editorial judgment.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley, a critic of Big Tech companies, sent a letter to Dorsey on Wednesday asking why the company should continue to receive legal immunity after “choosing to editorialize on President Trump’s tweets.”

It also raises thorny questions about the First Amendment of the US Constitution, the future of digital expression and the extent to which the government can influence the decisions that private companies make about their digital products and services.

New media, old battlefields

Section 230 has long been the subject of debate in Congress. As tech companies have grown in size and power, many lawmakers have pushed to modify the statute.

Attorney General William P. Barr raised the possibility that the government should do so in an inquiry on the statute in February. “No longer are tech companies the underdog upstarts,” he said. “They have become titans.”

Along with the constitutional First Amendment, Section 230 has allowed social media companies the freedom to set their own rules on platforms and police it as they see fit.

Critics claim those exceptions have also allowed Silicon Valley’s firms to skirt responsibility for the harmful content that flourishes on their platforms, from hate speech, terrorist propaganda to conspiracy theories.

With the allegations of Russian interference in the US presidential elections and the ouster of Cambridge Analytica – each tied to the role played by tech giants in circulating disinformation – social media censorship and data privacy have become key touchstones in public discourse.

Some fear tech companies lack the incentives to fight misinformation on their platforms as technology to fake video and voices becomes more advanced.