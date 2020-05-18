Authorities in several countries are sounding the alarm about an illness seemingly associated with the coronavirus that is appearing in children.

Doctors have compared the illness to Kawasaki disease, an inflammatory disorder that results in fever and swollen lymph glands. Other signs of the illness include rashes, headaches, and fatigue.

While medical experts are stressing the condition is still very rare, scores of cases have been reported in the US, UK, and Europe.

These have resulted in at least one death in the UK and another in France, with several other fatalities suspected to have been caused by the disease. The US has reported three deaths from the disease.

According to the World Health Organization, the initial “hypotheses are that this syndrome may be related to COVID-19 based on initial laboratory testing.”

Scientists still need a lot of time to determine definite links between the disease appearing among children on both sides of the Atlantic, but panic is setting in among parents.

Low child fatality rates