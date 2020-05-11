Monday, May 11, 2020

France reports spike in coronavirus deaths

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in France rose by 263 on Monday, against 70 the day before, the Health Ministry said, as the country started unwinding an almost two-month national lockdown put in place to contain the spread of the disease.

In percentage points, the 1 percent rise is the highest in five days. But figures often tend to register a spike after the weekend lull.

The total death toll since the outbreak now stands at 26,643 the ministry said, the fifth highest in the world after those of the United States, Britain, Italy and Spain.

There were 2,712 people in intensive care on Monday, edging down from 2,776 on Sunday, maintaining a long-running decline.

Less than 1,000 virus patients in intensive care in Italy

Italy reported fewer than 1,000 people in intensive care treatment for the novel coronavirus for the first time since March 10 when the country went into confinement, the civil protection agency said.

The number of daily deaths rose slightly to 179 from the last report of 165, but was still the third consecutive day below 200 fatalities, it said.

On April 3 the number of Covid-19 patients in ICU units throughout the country peaked at 4,068.

Turkey's active coronavirus cases drop to 40,150

A total of 3,089 coronavirus patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 95,780, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 3,841 as the country saw 55 more fatalities over the past day, Koca added.

The country registered 1,114 new cases, bringing the tally to 139,771, he said, citing Health Ministry data.

Canada's death toll nears 5,000

Canada has so far reported 69,156 cases of Covid-19, and 4,906 deaths.

The Canadian province of Quebec, where a majority of cases of Covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, have been tallied countrywide, reopened some of its schools on Monday, as some parents and teachers expressed uncertainty over the move's safety.

Quebec makes up 24 percent of the Canadian population, but it accounts for nearly 55 percent of Covid-19 cases and nearly 60 percent of the deaths.

China Wuhan plans city-wide testing

Wuhan plans to conduct nucleic acid testing over a period of 10 days, an internal document seen by Reuters showed and two sources familiar with the situation said, with every district told to submit a detailed testing plan by Tuesday.

Older and densely populated residential compounds and those with a concentration of migrant populations should be the focus of the testing, the document also showed.

New outbreaks in China in the past two months have mainly developed in residential compounds or hospitals, while the number of asymptomatic cases is not known, as these only appear on the radar when they show up positive during tests.

UK death toll exceeds 32,000 with 210 more deaths

UK confirms 210 more fatalities, bringing coronavirus death toll to 32,065.

The total number of cases jumped to 224,326.

In a change of advice, the British government says people should wear masks covering their mouth and nose in enclosed spaces such as buses and subway trains.

The about-face comes as part of a plan to gradually lift a nationwide lockdown that was imposed in the UK on March 23.

Russia announces easing of lockdown measures

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said the country's non-working period imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus will be lifted from Tuesday.

"Starting from tomorrow, May 12, the national period of non-working days will be over for all sectors of the economy," Putin said, adding that Russia's regions will be able to keep in place any necessary anti-virus measures.

Cases surpass 10,000 in South Africa

South Africa confirmed 10,015 coronavirus cases after the country registered 595 new cases.

In a statement, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said eight people succumbed to Covid-19, bringing the death toll in the country to 194.

Mkhize said as many as 341,336 tests have been conducted since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.

The government might consider tighter restrictions in coronavirus hotspots such as Cape Town and Johannesburg which have the highest cases of infections in the country, he added.

Turkey ends volleyball season

Turkish men's and women's volleyball season were ended on Monday, as part of the response to coronavirus pandemic.

Turkish Volleyball Federation President Mehmet Akif Ustundag said they ended Vestel Venus Sultanlar Ligi and AXA Insurance Efeler Ligi with no champion and relegation due to Covid-19.

Gulf Arab region's cases touch 100,000

The number of coronavirus cases in the six Gulf Arab states surpassed 100,000 on Monday, with 557 deaths, according to Reuters calculations based on official figures.

Coronavirus cases in the energy-producing region had initially been linked to travel. But despite taking early measures to combat the virus, Gulf states have seen a spread of the virus among low-income migrant workers living in cramped quarters, prompting authorities to ramp up testing.

Russia reports record rise in number of new cases

Russia's coronavirus cases overtook Italian and British infections to become the third highest in the world after a record daily rise hours before President Vladimir Putin was due to review the country's lockdown regime.

Moscow reported 11,656 new cases during the past 24 hours, a phenomenon authorities attribute to a massive testing programme. Moscow's mayor has warned the city's cases could be in the hundreds of thousands.

The country's coronavirus response centre also reported 94 new deaths, taking the overall death toll to 2,009 people.

Spain's daily coronavirus death toll falls to 123

Spain's daily coronavirus death toll fell to 123, the health ministry said, its lowest level in seven weeks.

The overall death toll from the epidemic rose to 26,744 from 26,621 on the previous day.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 227,436 from 224,390 on Sunday.

Iran death toll rises by 45

The coronavirus death toll in Iran rose to 6,685 with 45 more fatalities during the past 24 hours, state media reported.

A further of 1,683 people tested positive for Covid-19, raising the overall count to 109,286, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a statement by the Health Ministry.