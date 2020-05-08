In an April phone call, US President Donald Trump threatened Saudi Arabia’s young Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto leader of the oil-rich kingdom, with pulling out US troops if he did not comply with Washington’s demand to cut oil production.

The magnitude of Trump’s threats forced MBS to order his aides to leave the room to keep the conversation private between him and the US president at the time, according to Reuters.

Turns out the threat was no bluff as the Pentagon announced on Thursday that the US military will withdraw two Patriot batteries, which have been deployed to protect Saudi oil facilities, along with two jet fighter squadrons.

Trump delivered an ambiguous explanation for the move, saying: “We’re making a lot of moves in the Middle East and elsewhere. We do a lot of things all over the world, militarily we’ve been taken advantage of all over the world."

But experts believe that the US is punishing the kingdom after the volatility in oil markets hit American oil companies hard, forcing some of them into bankruptcy.

“This is a showdown between the US and Saudi Arabia, where Washington says to Riyadh that if you do not follow our oil advice, we will leave you to Iran,” says Mehmet Bulovali, an Iraqi-Kurdish expert who served as an advisor to Iraq's former vice president Tariq al Hashimi.

Iran is the kingdom’s main adversary in the Middle East, with both engaged in proxy battles from Yemen to Lebanon in a bid for hegemony over the region. Many also think that last year’s bold attack on the Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil facilities was orchestrated by Tehran while the Houthis, Iran’s Shia allies in Yemen, claimed responsibility. The attack led to a cut in Riyadh’s oil production for several weeks.

After the attacks, Trump sent Patriot batteries to the kingdom, Washington’s crucial Arab ally, to show his support to Riyadh against Tehran.

US-Saudi tensions

Fluctuations in the oil market have created friction between the historically staunch allies as the coronavirus pandemic has killed tens of thousands of Americans, and dragged the country’s economy down with 33.3 million Americans filing for unemployment. The impending global economic crisis is being compared to that of the Great Depression.

The pandemic’s economic impact has seen a drop in demand for oil to levels unseen for decades as worldwide lockdown measures keep people at home.

While the Saudis have reached a deal with the Russians following a brief oil war, which decreased the price of oil to record lows ⁠and saw investors paying buyers to release themselves from the burden of oil, which they have no place to store, the US oil industry has been hit doubly hard.

Even after the Saudi-Russia deal, oil prices continue to fluctuate at the expense of American producers as the kingdom’s oil tankers reach the US, selling their commodity at lower prices to American buyers, inviting the wrath of Washington’s oil industry.

Prior to the oil deal in the US Senate, Trump’s Republican allies whose states have been hurt by the price crash, sought a mitigation measure — the Strained Partnership Act. It was designed to punish the Saudis by way of pulling troops and reducing other military commitments unless Riyadh reduces its oil output.

"We cannot allow Saudi Arabia to flood the market, especially given our storage capacity dwindling. Right now, the highest number of Saudi oil tankers in years is on its way to our shores," said Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, whose economy is heavily dependent on shale production, in late April.