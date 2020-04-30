Thousands of scientists are racing to develop vaccines and treatments to fight the new coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 228,000 people and infected millions around the world.

Vaccine making is often a costly and tedious process involving multiple animal and human trials before one can be put into mass production as a safe bet against the disease.

Even then the viability of the drug remains unknown until it can be tested on a large group of people. In the case of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The lockdowns enforced to contain the pandemic is testing the patients of people and businesses. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says the global economy is set to experience its worst crisis in decades.

“Many aspects of vaccine development have seen important technological innovations, but in the end we will still need to test these vaccines in animal and human models to assess their safety and efficacy and this takes time,” Willem van Schaik, professor of microbiology and infection at University of Birmingham, told TRT World.

In its April 4 issue, the New Scientist journal said that at least 60 different compounds, including therapies being designed from scratch, to see if they work against the contagious virus.

The vaccines in trials will reduce the ability of the virus to make copies, find and deploy antibodies to fight the viral infection and ensure that the immune system did not unravel.

Here’s a quick look at the vaccines and other drugs that are in the pipeline.

Remdesivir

The US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) is conducting a trial of Remdesivir on 1,063 people. Remdesivir was developed by California-based biotechnology firm, Gilead Sciences, to fight the Ebola virus against which it turned out to be ineffective.

But it did show promise in countering other coronaviruses such as SARS in early experiments on animals. The antiviral drug that stops the virus from replicating in cells of a human body has shown to reduce the duration of symptoms from 15 days to 11 days in clinical trials. But its effectiveness in reducing the mortalities remains inconclusive for now.

Dr Anthony Fauci who runs the NIAID said: "The data shows Remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery," he told BBC.

But in China, the trial drug couldn’t speed up the recovery of patients. The US Food and Drug Administration has not yet announced any drug for the treatment of Covid-19, but it might give special permission to Remdesivir, according to The New York Times.

Oxford University

Scientists at the Jenner Institute of the Oxford University are sprinting ahead with the development of a vaccine, which they hope could hit the market by September, ahead of many others.

They are going to try the vaccine on 6000 patients by the end of next month and results are expected by June.

Six rhesus macaque monkeys inoculated last month with the Oxford vaccine have shown resistance against the virus.