Abdul Basit lives in a congested neighbourhood on the fringes of a vast industrial estate in Karachi, where the pungent smell of chemicals hangs in the air all year round.

For six years, he has worked as a sewing machine operator at one of Pakistan’s largest garment manufacturers that makes t-shirts for H&M and jeans for Levi’s.

On April 5, he, along with thousands of other workers was laid off - put on unpaid leave that the company said was the result of cancellations of international orders in the wake of the coronavirus lockdowns.

“I make around Rs25,000 ($154) a month and seven people in my home depend on it. Right now, I have no idea how I will survive,” Basit told TRT World. “Just the rent of my house is Rs12,000.”

Basit’s employer has told him that workers might be called back to work in the next six months. In the meanwhile, he and many others have to fend for themselves amid the deadly pandemic.

While Pakistan’s federal and state governments have given assurances of cash handouts to those in need, Basit remains sceptical. He could be depending on charity in the coming months in a country where social security is near non-existent.

The transnational impact of the lockdowns enforced in dozens of countries hints at the ferocity of the recession that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says is something that has not been seen since the 1930s.

As shopping malls are shut in the wealthy United States and European Union member states, the shipments of goods from developing countries have been put on hold. Across Bangladesh, more than a million workers in apparel factories could lose jobs.

Measuring the impact of a depression can be tricky. Generally, experts say a depression is a prolonged period of economic decline in one or more countries.

The destruction that a depression leaves behind can be seen clearly, only in retrospect. If the past is any guide, then the global economy is heading for trouble, economists say.

On social media and in articles, people are already drawing parallels between the current situation and what happened in the 1930s - the era known as the Great Depression.

How bad does it get?

Almost every recession - a time when businesses shut doors and people lose jobs - has followed a cycle that starts with greed and ends at fear, leaving destitution in its wake.

But when businesses are done laying off workers, once savings have evaporated and people have lost their homes, comes the stage of pinning the blame. And that’s where the present situation poses another problem: who do we blame for this crisis, which is the result of a zoonotic disease?

The Great Depression of the 1930s was an outcome of many factors. Cheap money after World War I flooded the US stock market, currencies were pegged rigidly to gold so governments didn’t have the leverage to pump in money when needed, and war reparations had put a stranglehold on industrialised countries such as Germany.

The US stock market crashed in 1929, shattering confidence all around. More than a third of US banks went bankrupt, and international trade ceased.