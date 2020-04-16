How much do we really know about the novel coronavirus, the deadly pandemic which has spread across the world and killed more than 137,000 people?

As it turns out, despite pioneering medical science making major strides in curbing infectious diseases, some basic questions remain unanswered about the nature and course of transmission in SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the coronavirus.

For instance - can a sneeze by an infected person standing a couple of feet away give you the virus?

A question of viral proportions

Earlier this month, science journalist Siddhartha Mukherjee, wrote in the New Yorker: “So far, in the early phases of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have been measuring the spread of the virus across people. As the pace of the pandemic escalates, we also need to start measuring the virus within people.”

In recent weeks, virologists debated whether high exposure to the coronavirus led to severe symptoms and accelerating chances of death.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that coronavirus disease spreads mainly through a viral load — tiny droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when someone infected coughs or sneezes.

Hence, it’s been widely recommended that people wear face masks and gloves and keep a minimum distance of six feet to avoid getting infected.

“Viruses are tiny particles that must get into our cells in order to replicate, so the logic is that the more starting virus particles there are, the more cells will be infected,” wrote Sarah L Caddy, a clinical research fellow in viral immunology at University of Cambridge.

But how much is more? To find an answer, researchers are focusing on the infectious dose and the viral cache of the virus.

“The infectious dose is the amount of virus, the viral particles, that somebody breathes in and then causes disease, while the viral load is the amount of virus that is present at a specific body site, for example the throat or the lungs at any specific time,” Willem van Schaik, professor of microbiology and infection at University of Birmingham, told TRT World.

So far, scientists don’t know how many particles can cause the infection. But as it has spread like wildfire, the exposure has to be pretty small to make you sick.

Similarly, it remains unclear if a higher viral load, which means more virus, would translate into more severe symptoms.

A study on 94 patients at China’s Guangzhou Eight People’s Hospital showed that there was no difference in the viral load between those who showed severe symptoms and those who didn’t.

Another study, however, found a link between the two.

“Generally we believe that higher levels of a pathogen correlate to more severe symptoms, but it is becoming increasingly clear that in Covid-19 the immune responses of the patient also play a role in disease severity,” said Schaik.

Finding answers to these puzzling questions can have a great impact on the safety of healthcare workers who are more likely to be exposed to the virus in ICUs.

Schaik said it’s not easy to find how much infectious dose of a pathogen such as the coronavirus is needed to make you sick because of limitations of lab experimentation.