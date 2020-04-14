The issue of the repatriation of thousands of expatriate workers has threatened to taint the UAE’s relations with India and Pakistan.

Over the weekend, Abu Dhabi said it would impose strict restrictions including the introduction of work visa quotas for countries which are not cooperating in taking back their stranded citizens, many of whom have lost jobs.

Even though the UAE hasn’t named any specific country, Indians and Pakistanis make up the first and second-largest expat communities, respectively.

“We will very soon announce a timetable for taking back our citizens,” Ashique Shaikh, a spokesman for the Pakistani consulate in Dubai, told TRT World on Tuesday.

More than 25,000 Pakistanis have registered via online applications with the Dubai and Abu Dhabi diplomatic missions, expressing their desire to return home.

“Some of them have lost their jobs or are going on unpaid leave while others were here for a visit and have been left stranded,” said Shaikh, referring to the suspension of flights.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Ghulam Dastagir, told Gulf News that lack of quarantine facilities at the airports has delayed the repatriation process.

With 5,812 cases and 100 deaths from the coronavirus, the impact of the pandemic in Pakistan isn’t as severe as in other countries such as Italy, where more than 20,000 people have died.

But there are serious concerns that Pakistan hasn’t carried out enough tests to identify the extent of infections and its hospitals aren’t equipped to deal with a rush of patients. There are around 2,100 ventilators in the entire country.

Pakistanis stranded abroad will test Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ability to handle the crisis. Khan reluctantly allowed lockdowns in certain areas as he feared that a prolonged closure of businesses and markets could lead to mass starvation among the poorest segment of society.

Last week, hundreds of Pakistani workers protested outside the Dubai consulate, shouting that they don’t need rations and want to go home instead.