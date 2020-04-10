The continuing lockdowns and economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic could leave tens of millions of workers jobless in coming months and have an outsized impact on the most impoverished countries if immediate steps aren’t taken, international organisations have warned.

Global unemployment, which stands at 190 million, could see a sharp rise as businesses lay off workers and cut working hours. The impact on those working in the informal sector, mostly in the poorest countries, would be worse as they lack social protection such as unemployment benefits.

Since lockdowns were enforced, manufacturers of cars, clothes and shoes have seen a sharp drop in demand, which could have a cascading impact on employment rates far beyond these sectors.

It could be a vicious cycle that has rattled supply chains, which links the buying habits of a Wall Street banker shopping at Zara with a textile worker living in a congested slum of Dhaka, Bangladesh.

While it's still too early to come to a firm figure, the International Labour Organization (ILO), a UN agency, says that more than four out of five people (81 percent) in the global workforce of 3.3 billion are affected by the partial or full workplace closures.

Just three weeks ago, it had estimated that around 25 million could lose jobs this year because of the pandemic.

But within that time the virus has ripped through the United States, Italy, Spain and many other countries, killing thousands and forcing governments to enforce stricter curfews and limit the movement of people.

In the past three weeks, more than 16 million Americans have filed for government support meant for those who have lost their jobs.

The ILO now sees the impact as such that an equivalent of nearly 200 million full-time workers could take a hit in the next three months.

“Workers and businesses are facing catastrophe, in both developed and developing economies,” said ILO Director-General Guy Ryder. “We have to move fast, decisively, and together. The right, urgent, measures, could make the difference between survival and collapse.”

The worse affected sectors are those where employees are mostly low-skilled and underpaid, such as construction workers.

Around 1.25 billion people, making up almost 38 percent of the global workforce, are employed in sectors that face severe stress, including hotels, restaurants and shops in shopping malls.

The retail and wholesale sector, which employs 482 million people across the world, would be worst hit, according to the ILO.

That is particularly troubling for countries such as Egypt which generate a substantial amount of their GDP from the sector.

A lot will depend on what measures governments take to support the labour market, but many of them have limited options.