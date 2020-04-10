Friday, April 10, 2020:

Global coronavirus death toll tops 100,000

More than 100,000 people have died worldwide from the coronavirus, with nearly 70 percent of all fatalities in Europe, according to Johs Hopkins University data.

A total of 100,661 people have been killed, including 70,245 in Europe, since the virus first emerged in China in December.

Italy has the highest number of deaths with 18,849, followed by the United States with 17,925 and 15,843 in Spain.

Turkeys bans citizens from leaving home for 48 hours

Turkey ordered citizens to stay at home for 48 hours across 31 cities starting midnight Friday as it rolled out new strict measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

The interior ministry said in a statement the order would last until midnight Sunday in dozens of cities, including the economic hub of Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

Trump says he thinks US will lose fewer than 100,000 lives

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he thinks the United States will lose fewer than the initially projected 100,000 lives to Covid-19.

Trump suggested that the United States is nearing its peak infection rate and said the nationwide number of new coronavirus cases is flattening, with the situations in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Detroit, Michigan, stabilising.

US deaths due to the virus topped 18,100 on Friday, according to a Reuters tally.

French coronavirus death toll up by nearly 1,000 in a day - ministry

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France jumped by nearly 1,000 to 13,197 but the number of people in intensive care units fell slightly for the second day in a row as the effect of nationwide confinement started to show.

The health ministry said 7,004 people were in intensive care, a fall of 62 or 0.9 percent following a 1 percent fall on Thursday.

"We seem to be reaching a plateau, albeit a high level," health ministry director Jerome Salomon told a daily press briefing by video.

Trudeau says 'more normal' phase of Canada's coronavirus fight could come in summer

Canadian life could soon return to a semblance of normality if people bear down now to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but the risk of resurgence will remain until a vaccine is developed, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

Canada's coronavirus deaths rose to 531 on Friday, up 15 percent from 461 on Thursday, and total cases topped 21,000, the Public Health Agency said.

The death toll is set to soar to as high as 22,000 by the end of the pandemic, health officials said on Thursday, while the economy lost a record 1 million jobs last month.

Italy to extend virus lockdown until May 3 - PM

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Friday that he had taken the "difficult" decision to extend the Mediterranean country's economically crippling lockdown until May 3.

"We are extending the restrictions until May 3. It is a difficult but necessary decision for which I assume full political responsibility," Conte told the nation after Italy's world-topping coronavirus death toll rose to 18,849.

NY needs millions of coronavirus tests before reopening: governor

Millions of New Yorkers must be tested for the new coronavirus before the state can reopen, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday, as he reported a continued slowing of Covid-19.

Cuomo said intensive care admissions were at their lowest since the crisis began last month but called for an "unprecedented mobilisation" of testing before residents are able to return to work.

"Even with our high capacity and high performance on testing it's still not enough," Cuomo told reporters.

"It's not enough if you want to reopen on a meaningful scale and reopen quickly, so the testing front is going to be a challenge for us."

New York is the epicentre of America's coronavirus outbreak.

The state has almost 160,000 confirmed cases, more than any country outside of the United States, including Europe's hardest-hit nations of Spain and Italy.

A total of 777 people died in New York in the last 24 hours, Cuomo told reporters, bringing the state's death toll to 7,844, around half of deaths across the US.

Turkey's death toll from coronavirus rises to 1,006

Turkey on Friday confirmed that 98 more people died from the coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,006.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 47,029 as 4,747 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a news conference following the country’s Science Board meeting.

So far, a total of 2,423 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, Koca said.

He also said 30,864 tests were conducted on Friday, with the overall number of tests hitting 307,210.

Turkey is currently treating 1,667 patients in intensive care units, he added, underlining the mortality rate in Turkey is 2.15 percent, the 12th highest among countries with the population exceeding 10 million.

Lifting virus lockdowns too quickly could spark 'deadly resurgence' - WHO

A hasty lifting of restrictions imposed to control the Covid-19 pandemic could lead to a fatal resurgence of the new coronavirus, the World Health Organization warned Friday.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was working with countries on ways in which lockdowns could be gradually eased, but said doing so too quickly could be dangerous.

"I know that some countries are already planning the transition out of stay-at-home restrictions. WHO wants to see restrictions lifted as much as anyone," he told a virtual press conference in Geneva.

"At the same time, lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence. The way down can be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly."

"WHO is working with affected countries on strategies for gradually and safely easing restrictions."

UK's Covid-19 death toll up 980 in largest rise to date

The UK death toll from Covid-19 has risen by 980 to 8,958, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday, its biggest daily rise to date.

The toll exceeded the deadliest day reported by Italy on March 28, the country worst hit by the coronavirus.

Hancock urged Britons not to leave their homes over the Easter holidays, during which hot weather is expected.

"This Easter will be another test of the nation's resolve," he said at a news conference in Downing Street.

Hancock confirmed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's health was improving after leaving a three-night spell of intensive care on Thursday.

Johnson, who is being treated for Covid-19, is now able to take short walks, a Downing Street spokesman said earlier.

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll and new cases decline slightly

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 570 on Friday, down from 610 the day before, and the number of new cases also slowed modestly to 3,951 from a previous 4,204.

The latest tallies broadly confirm what experts describe as a plateau of new cases and deaths, which are no longer accelerating but are still not falling steeply.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 rose to 18,849, the Civil Protection Agency said, the highest in the world.

The number of officially confirmed cases cli mbed to 147,577, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

There were 3,497 people in intensive care on Friday against 3,605 on Thursday - a seventh consecutive daily decline.

Of those originally infected, 30,455 were declared recovered against 28,470 a day earlier.

US coronavirus deaths top 17,000 - Reuters tally

US deaths due to the coronavirus topped 17,000 on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, although there are signs that Americans staying home was curbing new infections.

Over 1,900 new deaths have been reported three days in a row, according a Reuters tally.

US cases topped 472,000 on Friday and have been rising by 30,000 to 35,000 cases a day as testing becomes more available.

Irish PM extends coronavirus lockdown to May 5

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced on Friday that Ireland's coronavirus lockdown measures rolled out last month will be extended until May 5.

The government accepted an "expert recommendation" that the current ban on non-essential movement should be prolonged, Varadkar said.

"What we're doing is difficult, but it's making a difference and we have to keep going," he added.

"Too many have died and sadly more will die and get sick before this is over. So today's message is that we cannot be complacent and we cannot lose focus."

The Irish government closed schools and universities on 12 March, ramping up controls until a full lockdown on non-essential movement was imposed on 27 March.

The order had been due to expire at midnight (2300 GMT) on Sunday.

Singapore sees jump in virus cases as second wave grows

Singapore reported almost 200 new coronavirus cases and one death Friday as a country previously seen as a model for tackling the disease battles a fast-moving second wave of infections.

On Friday health authorities reported 198 new cases and an additional death, taking the city-state's total number of infections to 2,108 including seven fatalities.

Portugal to extend state of emergency to May

Portugal will extend the state of emergency imposed to combat coronavirus until May 1, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said on Friday.

The state of emergency, which began on March 19 and currently runs to April 19, will be formally extended at the end of next week, he said.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa told the TVI channel that lifting emergency measures now would "send the wrong message to the country".

According to a tally published Friday, Portugal has 15,472 declared coronavirus cases and 435 deaths from the virus.

Spain records lowest increase in deaths in 17 days

The number of people dying of coronavirus in Spain each day fell again as the country registered 605 fatalities over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.