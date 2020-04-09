The black community in the US is turning out to be most vulnerable to the ongoing pandemic. Although data on race and the coronavirus is too limited, the racial breakdown of virus-linked deaths in cities like Chicago and North Carolina suggests that the black community is worst hit.

As of April 8, the total number of coronavirus cases in the US is 435,000 and the virus has claimed almost 15,000 deaths so far. In Chicago alone, out of 177 casualties 122 are black Americans.

Chicago, the third largest city in the US, has a black population that makes up 30 percent of its total three million people.

The rising death toll of black people in the city caused by Covid-19 cases once again reveals the dark side of American society — the longstanding racial inequality that robs the disadvantaged people from black communities of health services as they are poor and can't afford insurance.

As in other cities with high percentages of African American populations, including Detroit, Mississippi, Alabama, New Orleans, Georgia and New York, similar stories are playing out, TRT World spoke to Donna Neil-Demir, health advisor at Zakat Foundation of America and staff nurse at Little Co Marry for some insights.

Demir, an African American based in Chicago is involved in humanitarian work to give back to her community. She has been distributing gloves and masks to hospitals all over Chicago since the outbreak.

When asked about why the coronavirus is disproportionately infecting and killing African Americans, Demir says the black community can’t afford housing so they live very tightly together - sometimes multiple generations living in one house where social distancing is unlikely and the virus is spreading quickly. Secondly, she says the jobs they work, mostly in service and maintenance requires them to keep going to work amidst the lockdown which makes black communities more vulnerable to contracting coronavirus.

“These people are struggling to survive everyday. I have a friend who told me ‘I can’t afford to not go to work. If I get it, I get it!’. They cannot stay at home. It’s not a choice. Even before Covid-19, they are not allowed to be sick. They go to work in pain, while having fever, they do not have the luxury to call in sick, because of the poverty and the fear of losing their jobs and not being able to find another one. It’s a mass system of poverty.”

According to 2018 US Census Data, the highest poverty rate by race is found among Native Americans (25.4 percent), with the second highest poverty rate (20.8 percent) among the black community. Considering the fact that 65 percent of all black families with children are being headed by single women, Demir warned about the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis and upcoming problems.

“A lot of single family homes where the mother or grandmother is raising the children are at risk. If the mother or the grandmother dies, these children will become orphans. In better scenarios, if the father, brother or grandfather of the house -sole breadwinner of the family dies- how is the wife, the mother with no skills going to feed herself and the children?” she asked.

Demir says health disparities also play a key factor. “Genetically African Americans tend to be diabetic, asthmatic and suffer from high blood pressure- comorbidity leading to low life expectancy as black Americans don’t have access to healthcare and there is mistrust to the system given the racist history of American medicine.”

The US has a shortage of testing kits and Demir says the test kits are not being dispensed equally. “ We’re obviously at a higher risk from coronavirus infections. How does that work? You contract the virus, you’re sick- you don’t know you have it. We don’t have test kits. We can’t afford to stay at home. You keep going to work. So you are travelling back and forth and it will keep spreading among the black community much faster.