Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Turkey delivers medical aid to Spain and Italy

A Turkish military aircraft carrying medical aid arrived in Spain, one of the countries in Europe worst hit by the novel coronavirus.

Earlier on Wednesday, the aircraft departed from the capital Ankara for Spain and Italy.

Italy's death toll reached 12,428 on Tuesday, the highest globally. Spain has reported 8,189 fatalities so far.

NATO's secretary general on Wednesday praised Turkey for sending medical aid to Italy and Spain, worst hit in Europe by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Proud to see NATO Allies supporting each other through our disaster relief centre. #StrongerTogether," said Jens Stoltenberg.

The Italian delegation in NATO also took Twitter to thank Turkey.

The Spanish delegation to NATO also expressed gratefulness for Turkey via their official Twitter account.

WHO concerned

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) voiced deep concern on Wednesday about "the rapid escalation and global spread" of Covid-19 cases from the new coronavirus, which has now reached 205 countries and territories.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that his agency, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund backed debt relief to help developing countries cope with the pandemic's social and economic consequences.

"In the past five weeks there has been a near-exponential growth in the number of new cases and the number of deaths has more than doubled in the past week," Tedros told a virtual news conference in Geneva where the UN health organisation is based.

"In the next few days we will reach 1 million confirmed cases and 50,000 deaths worldwide," he said.

France reports record toll

France on Wednesday reported its highest daily number of deaths from Covid-19 since the coronavirus epidemic began, saying 509 more people had died in hospital to bring the toll to 4,032.

There are now 24,639 people hospitalised in France with Covid-19, with 6,017 of them in intensive care, health official Jerome Salomon told reporters in his daily update. The death toll on Tuesday had risen by 499.

The French death toll includes only those who died in hospital and not those who died at home or in old people's homes.

Italy reports 727 fatalities

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has climbed by 727 to 13,155, the Civil Protection Agency said on Wednesday, a significantly smaller increase than seen on Tuesday and the lowest daily tally since March 26.

However, the number of new cases rose more sharply than a day earlier, growing by 4,782 against a previous 4,053, bringing total infections since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 to 110,574.

In Lombardy, the epicentre of the outbreak, the daily tallies of deaths and cases were both up compared with those of the day before, reversing the recent trend.

Of those originally infected nationwide, 16,847 had fully recovered on Wednesday, compared to 15,729 the day before. There were 4,035 people in intensive care, up from a previous 4,023.

Strong healthcare system key to fight virus - Erdogan

Turkey's greatest advantages in fighting the coronavirus outbreak are its strong healthcare infrastructure, said the Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday.

Erdogan called on the public to stay at home until further notice and maintain social distancing in a bid to stem the virus’ spread.

Speaking by video to district heads of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party, Erdogan said the goal is to ensure that Turkey leaves this troubling period behind with minimal losses, adding that state institutions are working hard.

"We should urge our citizens, their children, and elderly to stay committed to rules," he said, adding that people should notify state officials if they see any deficiencies regarding measures.

He went on to say that the spread of the virus could be curbed if people were careful about social activity and distancing.

On the pandemic’s financial fallout, he said: "We are determined to ensure continued production and exports."

Wimbledon cancelled for first time since WWII

Wimbledon was cancelled on Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, the first time since World War II that the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament won't be played.

Britain imposed a nationwide lockdown just over a week ago, and the All England Club announced after a two-day emergency meeting that the event it refers to simply as The Championships is being scrapped for 2020. That hadn't happened since 1945.

Wimbledon was scheduled to be played on the club's grass courts on the outskirts of London from June 29 to July 12. Instead, the next edition of the tournament will be June 28 to July 11, 2021.

UK records over 500 deaths in 24 hours

Britain reported 563 daily coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, the first time the national toll has exceeded 500, bringing the total fatalities to 2,352, according to official figures.

"As of 5pm (1600 GMT) on 31 March, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 2,352 have sadly died," the health ministry said on its official Twitter page.

Some 29,474 people have now tested positive, an increase of 4,324 over the previous day, it added.

Britain locked down last week in an attempt to combat the virus, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who himself has tested positive, warned that it would "get worse before it gets better."

Spain death toll tops 9,000

The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged over 9,000 on Wednesday after a record 864 deaths in 24 hours, with the number of confirmed cases passing the 100,000 mark, the government said.

Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy, with the virus so far claiming 9,053 lives and the number of confirmed cases reaching 102,136, although the rate of new infections continued its downward trend, health ministry figures showed.

Europe coronavirus death toll tops 30,000

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 30,000 people in Europe, with more than three-quarters of the deaths registered in Italy and Spain, according to an AFP tally.

A total of 30,063 deaths have been recorded in Europe out of a total 458,601 cases, making it the continent that has been hit hardest by Covid-19. The most deaths were seen in Italy, with some 12,428 fatalities, followed by Spain, with 8,189 and France, with 3,523.

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 3,036

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 3,036, with 138 deaths in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV, adding that the country had 47,593 infected cases.

"We had 2,987 new cases of infected people in the past 24 hours and 15,473 people have recovered from the disease," Jahanpur said.

Indonesia to open coronavirus hospital on uninhabited island

Indonesia will by next week open a new coronavirus emergency hospital on the uninhabited island of Galang, where authorities have repurposed a former Vietnam war era refugee camp as part of efforts to rapidly augment healthcare capacities.

Indonesia has recorded 1,677 cases of coronavirus as of April 1, and 157 deaths – the highest mortality rate in Southeast Asia.

Some health experts and officials believe the true infection rate among Indonesia's population of 260 million could be substantially higher.

Located on one of a chain of islands off Sumatra and south of Singapore, the new hospital includes 360 additional hospital beds, isolation facilities and helipads, and will be used to treat coronavirus patients and as a quarantine facility.

