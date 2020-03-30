At a time when the world is trying to unite, putting its worldly differences aside for the most urgent cause of tackling the spread of novel coronavirus, the worst side of mankind doesn't cease to disappoint with its hate-filled actions against a certain race.

This time, since the pandemic began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, Asian communities have been facing a wave of racist abuse in different parts of the world.

To help combat the rising tide of hatred, notable Asian Americans have teamed up for the “Wash the Hate” campaign, where Asian Amerians post videos of themselves washing their hands while sharing personal stories about how the coronavirus has impacted their lives.

Actress Celia Au, known most recently for her role in the hit fantasy/martial arts series ‘Wu Assassins’ wrote on Twitter. “There are serious concerns in the Asian American community about scapegoating and becoming the targets of misplaced fear and anger. Come join me and post a video to #WashTheHate. Let’s not discriminate and we can overcome Covid-19 together!”

Mulan actor Tzi Ma also joined the social media campaign to raise awareness about coronavirus-related harassment.

“So the next time you wash your hands, wash out the hate that you may have for your fellow Americans. Hate will get you sick, even if the virus doesn’t,” said Ma via Twitter.

“In my 40 years here in the US, I haven't seen this level of blatant attacks,” says Kristen and urges followers to take action. “Let’s just say ‘no’ to that, let’s refuse to go there. Please let’s wash away the hate and bring in the love!”

President Trump called coronavirus the “Chinese virus” for a week, prompting more harassment of Asian Americans, then last Monday he voiced support for the Asian American community in a press conference saying that he doesn't like the "nasty language" used against Asian-Americans around coronavirus.

“It is very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States, and all around the world. They are amazing people, and the spreading of the Virus… .is NOT their fault in any way, shape, or form. They are working closely with us to get rid of it. WE WILL PREVAIL TOGETHER!” Trump also wrote on Twitter.

Away from the American shores, the French newspaper Le Courrier Picard sparked outrage with this headline on its front page which read ‘Yellow Alert’ and showed a Chinese woman wearing a mask.