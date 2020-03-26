Because of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of people are self-quarantining at home or are under lockdown. “Stay at home” has become a war cry and people have turned to hobbies and pastimes that bring them comfort in these uncertain times. TRT World takes a look at people who have taken up cooking and baking to offer solace to themselves and their family.

Zeynep Azizoglu, a conference interpreter, says she has been cooking more than she ever has in recent years. “We used to eat out so much!” she says, “A waste of resources all around. Spoiled behaviour. Unjustifiable!”

Azizoglu says she has realised that most meals can be prepared at home, at least half of what they used to eat out at restaurants. She says when life returns to “normal”, whenever that may be, she won’t eat out as much. The whole pandemic has made her feel ashamed about her eating habits.

She says she went to work for one last job on Monday, but for a week she has been venturing outside only for grocery shopping. She plans to step out when her food stock dwindles. The market she shops at, she says, is huge and sparsely populated, and she doesn’t feel as if she’s in danger.

Azizoglu is 58. “I can go out food shopping for another seven years if this situation continues,” she laughs. Turkey has issued a lockdown on senior citizens 65 and older to protect them from getting infected with Covid-19.

She prefers to cook vegetable dishes at home. “I washed and cleaned spinach for the first time in years,” she tells TRT World. “I washed it so many times.”

“I mostly cook vegetable dishes with meat or in olive oil. I bought fish and cooked sea bass in the oven. I cooked celery with quince and mandarin juice which we will eat today. I stocked up on beans and pasta. I boiled chicken for chicken soup, and now that we have no more chicken, we have to go out and get some more.”

“I enjoy cooking,” Azizoglu says. “Life teaches you to enjoy things,” she muses. “It becomes the highlight of the day when you’re jailed at your house.”

She says that she has also learned that cooking doesn’t take all that much time. She has always cooked, but now she cooks more at home because of Covid-19.

Zeynep Nisanci disagrees. “In all honesty, I’d rather be reading a book,” she tells TRT World. “But I have always cooked the meals in this house, and I will continue to do so,” she says, determinedly.

Nisanci is 73, “74 next month,” she adds, part of one of the demographics who are banned from going out. “It bothers me that I can’t pick out my own fruit and vegetables in the market,” she says, having to rely on delivery.

She says she is happy to cook for her family and tries to incorporate a serving of protein and a serving of vegetables with each meal.

During the quarantine, she has watched films, listened to music, checked her WhatsApp messages, exercised and made Skype calls with her two adult children who live in the UK and the US.