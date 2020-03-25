“The upside of the pandemic, if it can be called that,” Dr Ozmen says, “is that we have been spending more time together with the people surrounding us. We used to lead individual lives and now we are learning to spend time together. Our losses and potential losses [to the pandemic] have shown the importance of our relatives and friends to many people.”

According to him,”the most striking aspect of all this is that we are spending more time with our families and if we can see it as a gain, it will be a great reward.”

He sees the quarantine as an opportunity: “Whether we like it or not, we are communicating more and sharing more. These are very important developments.”

Esin Hoyi is a sociologist and lecturer at Bahcesehir University, Istanbul. She says people have engaged in an unnecessary flurry of activity in urban life. “The body is so used to being on adrenaline all the time that people seek out problems when there are none,” she points out.

“We were leading fast lives, we didn’t have time to see each other [for what we were], to inspect. There were so many people who didn’t have anything to do except to engage in sports and health movements,” she says. “Or take retired people like me, we would go out to eat in groups on a regular basis with friends, that was our activity.”

Hoyi believes that there is a silver lining in every cloud. She thinks that the pandemic is making us stay home, know our family, to think about our friends, to worry about losing someone and to appreciate their worth. “It makes us see how wrongly we have constructed our relation with the world,” she says.

“I think the elderly are the best protected people right now,” Hoyi tells TRT World. “While there is of course a risk to the elderly with underlying conditions, they tend to be more vulnerable, more likely to die [from the coronavirus].”

“If I were to be admitted to hospital with Covid-19,” Hoyi muses, “no one I love will be able to accompany me. I’m 80 years old. My classmate asked me where I will be buried when I die.”

“When I told her Karacaahmet cemetery,” Hoyi adds, “she was so happy because that’s where she would be buried, too.” Hoyi says her friend, who has cancer and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), cannot talk to her own daughter about such matters because the daughter just won’t hear of it.

According to Hoyi, people are psychologically affected by the pandemic, but because some are not at peace with themselves they cannot occupy themselves with things to do while at home, or dealing with the probability of death of a loved one. “I’m not sure how most adult children will deal with the death of their parents, the grandparents of their children because they are not in touch with their emotions,” she says.

Hoyi warns that “Whatever the adults do, the child will pick up on it. Even the pets will pick up on it.” She says the belief that “I’m not letting my emotions show” is a false one, and that adults in the family need to learn how to cope with their own stress.