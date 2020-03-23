While the Spanish flu pandemic of the early 20th century originated from Europe and killed at least 50 million globally, India paid the heaviest price.

The virus, brought on ships by infected people, spread like wildfire as ill-prepared doctors in the then-British colony struggled to contain it.

The influenza spread from the ports of Bombay (now Mumbai) into the crowded city streets in a matter of days after first appearing in May, 1918. From there, sick people carried it via trains to rural towns and villages. In the end, an estimated 18 million were dead, leaving India to account for one-fifth of Spanish flu deaths.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has resurfaced fears that India and other densely populated South Asian countries are ill-prepared to handle the crisis when even developed nations like Italy are struggling to halt mounting casualties.

India has reported only eight deaths from the coronavirus with 425 confirmed cases at the time of writing. Some experts say that many cases have gone unreported in the country of 1.3 billion and there could be far more community spread.

If the situation gets out of control, New Delhi could be dealing with as many as 300 million potential cases of coronavirus.

So far, only 20,000 people have been tested with most of them having a travel history to countries where the outbreak has occurred.

Dr Randeep Guleria of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences says that Covid-19 tests are being ramped up.

“We will now test every patient with severe respiratory infections in the ICUs, so that even those who don't have any travel history or contact with the infected do not get missed - that is a change in policy that is coming soon,” he told TRT World.

While New Delhi has taken a number of steps to curb its spread, there are concerns that tests have been carried out on just a fraction of the potential virus carriers.

Guleria says that previously officials felt that screening for Covid-19 wasn’t turning up enough clusters of acute respiratory cases to warrant an increase in tests.

“Now that numbers have been gradually increasing over the last few days, there is a feeling that we should start testing more.”

Over the weekend, India moved aggressively to counter the spread. Schools, markets and cinemas have been shut and inter-city transport services suspended.

However, the lockdowns to maintain social distancing don’t seem to be working. Videos shared on Twitter showed crowds of hundreds gathered on Sunday to sing and dance for doctors.

Over the years, India has created an affordable health infrastructure. It earns more than $3 billion in medical tourism from patients seeking cheaper heart surgeries or cancer treatment. But the best hospitals cater to the rich.

Overall, India’s health spending as a percentage of GDP is a meagre 1.3 percent and it has only 0.5 hospital beds per 1000 people.

Densely populated cities, pollution, poor sanitation, and millions of people who live in slums make it a breeding ground for diseases such as tuberculosis.