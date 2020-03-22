Sunday, March 22, 2020

Italy reports 651 more deaths

Italy's world-topping toll from the coronavirus pandemic approached 5,500 on Sunday after the Mediterranean country reported another 651 deaths.

The latest daily toll was smaller than Saturday's record 793 fatalities but still the second-highest registered during Italy's month-long crisis.

The number of new infections rose by 10.4 per cent to 59,138.

Italy's death toll now stands at 5,476.

Turkey reports nine more deaths

Turkey's death toll from coronavirus increased by nine to 30 on Sunday as the number of confirmed cases rose by 289 to 1,256, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

He said a total of 20,345 tests had been carried out.

France's death toll rises by 112

The number of people killed in France by the coronavirus outbreak has increased by another 112 to a total of 674, the top French health official said on Sunday.

The rise in the death toll was identical to that of the previous day.

"The virus kills and it is continuing to kill," said top French health official Jerome Salomon as he announced the new numbers at a daily briefing.

Over 100 deaths in US in 24 hours

The novel coronavirus epidemic has claimed more than 100 lives in the past 24 hours in the United States, bringing the total to 389 deaths as of Sunday, according to an authoritative tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The states of New York (114 deaths), Washington (94 deaths) and California (28 deaths) have been the hardest hit by far. The virus has infected at least 30,000 people nationwide.

Merkel in quarantine after meeting virus-infected doctor

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will quarantine herself at home after being treated by a doctor who has since tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a government spokesman said on Sunday.

"The Chancellor has decided to quarantine herself at home. She will be tested regularly in the coming days... (and) fulfil her official business from home," Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

Spain's deaths surpass 1,700

Spain's death toll from coronavirus soared to 1,720 from 1,326 the day before, according to latest data from the Health Ministry.

The one-day rise in deaths of 394 was higher than the previous day's increase of 324. Spain is grappling with Europe's second-worst coronavirus outbreak.

The number of registered cases in the country rose to 28,572 from 24,926 announced on Saturday, the official data showed.

Of those, 2,575 people have been cured of the virus, while 1,785 are hospitalised in intensive care units.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his government would ask parliament to extend for another 15 days until April 11 a state of emergency it imposed this month to try to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Greece to impose nationwide movement restrictions

Greece will impose movement restrictions nationwide from Monday to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday.

"I have given orders that all appropriate action be taken to enforce the ban on all unnecessary movement across the country," Mitsotakis said in a televised address to the nation.

Greece saw the largest single-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, a rise of 94 that brought the total to 624 with fatalities increasing to 15.

Algeria cases now at 201

Algeria has reported 62 new coronavirus cases, bringing to 201 the total number of people infected with the virus, the health ministry said on Sunday.

It said a total of 110 cases were recorded in the Blidaarea, south of the capital.

Turkish Airlines halts majority of int'l flights

Turkish Airlines will halt all its international flights as of March 27, except those to HongKong, Moscow, Ethiopia, New York and Washington, amid the coronavirus outbreak, its CEO said on Sunday.

"Although they will decrease, our domestic flights will continue," CEO Bilal Eksi wrote on Twitter.

Iraq extends country-wide lockdown

Iraq on Sunday imposed a total nationwide lockdown until March 28 to fight the novel coronavirus, as the number of cases grew and the death toll climbed to 18.

Most of Iraq's 18 provinces had so far imposed their own local curfews but the new measures would include the whole of the country, according to the government's crisis cell.

Kosovo authorities report first death

An 82-year old man who died in hospital in Kosovo is the country's first victim of the coronavirus, the Kosovo Public Health Institute said in a statement.

"Patient already had chronic illness, cardio and pulmonary," the statement said.

Kosovo, a country of 2 million people, has registered 31cases of people infected with the coronavirus.

Australia orders widespread business closures

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison ordered many venues, including pubs, casinos, gyms and cinemas, to close from midday Monday to combat coronavirus after many people appeared to disregard health warnings and congregated in large numbers in recent days.

After an initial relatively slow spread, the number of infections in Australia has risen quickly, climbing to 1,098 confirmed cases as of Sunday with seven deaths linked to the illness.

Restaurants, cafes and catering businesses will be restricted to delivery and take-away services, Morrison said. Schools will also remain open.

38 positive for coronavirus in NYC jails

New York City was hit by the nation’s largest coronavirus jail outbreak to date this week, with at least 38 people testing positive at the notorious Rikers Island complex and nearby facilities — more than half of them incarcerated men, the board that oversees the city's jail system said Saturday.

Another inmate, meanwhile, became the first in the country to test positive in a federal jail.

Spain to extend state of emergency

The Spanish government has decided to extend for another 15 days the 15-day state of emergency announced on March 14 to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, El Pais and El Mundo newspapers reported on Sunday.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez communicated the decision to regional leaders during a videoconference call, the reports said.

The nationwide state of emergency bars people from all but essential outings.

The death toll from Europe's second-worst outbreak of the virus jumped to 1,326 from 1,002 the day before, according to Spanish Health Ministry data released on Saturday.

The number of cases rose to 24,926 from 19,980.

Iran reports 129 more deaths

Iran's death toll has reached1,685 with 129 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry's spokesman told state TV on Sunday, adding that the total number of infected people in Iran had reached 21,638.

"There were 1,028 new confirmed infected cases in the past 24 hours ... and 7,913 people have recovered," said Kianush Jahanpur.

Iran is the Middle East's most affected country.

Malaysia reports 123 new cases

Malaysia reported 123 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 1,306 cases, with 10 deaths.

The health ministry said 34 of the new cases were linked to a religious gathering held late last month.

Malaysia has the highest number of cases in Southeast Asia.

Russian army to send help to Italy

The Russian military will start sending medical help to Italy from Sunday to help it battle the new coronavirus after receiving an order from President Vladimir Putin, Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Putin spoke to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Saturday, the Kremlin said, adding that the Russian leader had offered his support and help in the form of mobile disinfection vehicles and specialists to aid the worst-hit Italian regions.

Italy recorded a jump in deaths from the coronavirus of almost 800 on Saturday, taking the toll in the world's hardest-hit country to almost 5,000.

Pakistan confirms fourth death

Pakistan's northwestern province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed its third death from Covid-19, raising the country's tally of coronavirus fatalities to four.

The South Asian country's total number of infections stands at 646.

Indonesia confirms 64 new cases