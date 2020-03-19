Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has become perhaps the first leader of any developing country to ask for debt relief in the wake of the global health and economic crisis created by the coronavirus disease.

“The world community has to think of some sort of a debt write-off for countries like us which are very vulnerable. At least that will help us in coping with it,” he said in an interview this week.

Repayment of external debt is a major strain on Islamabad’s ability to spend money on better education and healthcare facilities. Its economy is saddled with an external debt of more than $100 billion.

In 2019, around $11.6 billion was paid to external creditors as debt repayments - that’s nearly the total amount of money that the State Bank of Pakistan has in its accounts ($12.8 billion) at the moment.

“As the coronavirus outbreak continues and the economic impacts deepen it is quite likely this will fuel further calls for debt write-offs from developing countries and emerging markets,” UK-based Oxford Economics told TRT World in a statement.

The loose monetary policy that many developed countries pursued after the 2008 recession fuelled credit growth in the corporate sector as well as making it easy for developing countries to borrow from foreign lenders.

A consequence of 'easy money' has been a sharp spike in debt levels for poor countries.

According to an analysis of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, the total debt of developing countries in 2018 reached almost twice as much as their combined GDP — the highest on record.

To make matters worse, already wary foreign financial institutions have lent heavily to companies in developing countries.

In just five years between 2012 and 2017, the average external debt as a percentage of the GDP of low-income developing countries (LIDC) surged to 50 percent from 30.35 percent.

And the burden of debt servicing for LIDC, which includes states such as Bangladesh, Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Vietnam and Zambia, has jumped from 0.5 percent of GDP to 1.4 percent in the same period.

Past precedents

It won’t be the first time rich countries decide to give debt relief to underdeveloped countries.

In 2001, developed economies agreed to give debt service relief amounting to $34 billion to 23 Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC), 19 of which were in Africa. The initiative was meant to tackle poverty.

Countries such as Pakistan have a lot to worry about in the present circumstances. A major chunk of its foreign exchange goes to paying off foreign debt. An ever-widening trade deficit due to its inability to make and export high-tech goods makes it vulnerable to external shocks.

For instance, the prolonged closure of malls in Europe can hurt its key textile exports. The crash in oil prices has put the fate of millions of expatriates working in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries in jeopardy.