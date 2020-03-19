Aid workers disinfect camps in Syria's northern Idlib
WORLD
3 MIN READ
Aid workers disinfect camps in Syria's northern IdlibAlongside the perils of the war in Syria and living in displaced camps, the spectre of coronavirus is ever present for Syrians.
Aid workers disinfect camps in Syria's northern Idlib / AA
March 19, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 200,000 people and killed close to 9,000 since it started in China last December.

Countries across the world are taking measures to shut down society in order to mitigate the risk but in some places protection is difficult.

In Idlib, aid workers have taken it upon themselves to help disinfect areas to ensure the well being of camp residents.

The Anadolu Agency pictures below highlight the efforts made to protect civilians in the region.

Recommended
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit