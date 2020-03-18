While global travel restrictions have been implemented by world governments, trade for the most part continues as normal.

Officials in many countries realise that while slowing the spread of the coronavirus is a priority, restricting the movement of goods as they have done with the movement of people, may create the kind of panic and shortages that are more a feature of apocalyptic movies than civilised society.

Governments know that the continuation of trade will ensure prices are kept in check and that supplies continue to flow to supermarkets and retailers.

That’s the reason why despite panic buying in supermarkets across the world, retailers are able to replenish stock fast with minimal fluctuations in price.

But some people either haven’t got the memo or are not showing the ethics needed to navigate the crisis.

In the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, online retailers like Amazon and eBay became the scene of frenzied buying of hygiene products, such as hand sanitisers.

Products that sold for just a few dollars a few weeks earlier were now selling for ten times as much.

In the case of Amazon, this was down to two independent phenomenons, the first being its complex algorithms, which set the price of a product based on existing sales and interest shown on a given product. This applied to products sold by Amazon and the retail behemoth was quick to reverse such increases.

The second are the prices set by independent retailers who use Amazon as a shopfront to sell their products.

On this front, upto 530,000 products were priced at extortionate levels, as individual sellers moved to cash in on the panic.

In one infamous example, two brothers from the US state of Tennessee hoarded more than 17,700 bottles of hand sanitiser, which normally sell for a few dollars each and sold them on Amazon for sums between $8 and $70.

Matt and Noah Colvin, made a 1,300 mile journey around the states of Tennessee and Kentucky, clearing out shelves at pharmacies and convenience stores, in order to build up their stockpile.

News of their behavior went viral on social media, with thousands bombarding the pair with hate messages.

Although initially unrepentant, Matt Colvin’s subsequent mea culpa saw him donate his stock to local officials for redistribution.

Despite the U-turn, the Colvins face an official investigation for price gouging.

Amazon, for its part, has moved to remove extortionately priced goods from its website, as has auction site eBay.

But it’s not just online where price fixing is taking place.

‘Plain wrong’

Social media is replete with images of hygiene products, which normally cost no more than the equivalent of a few dollars, on sale for multiple times their normal prices.