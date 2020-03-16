Istanbul - Istanbulites woke up to a new week to subdued streets and to the Turkish government's additional measures implemented over the weekend to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading.

Even though Turkey has only 18 confirmed cases, the global metropolis of more than 15 million people, an aviation hub connecting Asia and Europe and the economic heart of Turkey, is not taking any chances.

On Thursday last week, schools and universities were shut down and thousands of students either made the journey back to their towns or many parents kept them inside.

Shopping malls in Turkey also announced reduced shopping hours and confirmed they would now operate between 12:00 and 20:00 a reduction of four hours.

Shop owners are starting to feel the bite as life in the city starts to change.

“Normally Saturdays are busy but this weekend business was maybe 50 percent lower, same for others around here,” shopkeeper Omer Guner said, as shoppers heed government advice to avoid unnecessary travel.

The weekend for the fishermen’s market in Uskudar, a central district of Istanbul is normally a busy time of the week, however, footfall was noticeably reduced.

Guner runs a fish sandwich restaurant and a children’s toy shop and has been hit particularly hard.

“People don’t prefer to eat in public or crowded spaces. Many students went to their home towns and people prefer to stay at home, and many parents are worried about the situation they are not letting their children out of their homes,” added Guner speaking to TRT World.

As Europe has become the global epicentre of the coronavirus, the Turkish government has been quick not to underestimate the lethal human and economic impact the virus could have on the country.

Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest economy has gone into complete lockdown and in Iran, the virus continues to ravage the sanction-hit country. People in Turkey have largely followed expert advice.

A Istanbul municipality spokesperson speaking to TRT World said that workers will "disinfect the places of worship, libraries, cultural centers, public transport and stations in Istanbul to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus."

In addition the municipality will hold events in in the six busiest squares of Istanbul including Taksim Square, Eminonu Square, Kadikoy Pier, Bagcilar Square, Uskudar Pier and Esenyurt Square where "doctors will inform the public about the coronavirus and provide information about the measures taken by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality to prevent the spread of the coronavirus across the city. Also, disinfectant will be available at mobile hygiene points for everyone" added the spokesperson.

‘I’m living in self-quarantine’

Eren Kotil, 22, a law student at Bahcesehir University is one of the thousands of students impacted by the decision to close universities.

Kotil was also in Albania just before the government there placed restrictions on businesses, essential travel and restaurants late last week. The country has had 42 cases and four deaths.