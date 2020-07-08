Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, after months of downplaying the virus’ severity even as Brazil has suffered one of the world’s worst outbreaks, with more than 1.6 million cases and 65,000 deaths.

The pandemic has spread to at least 188 countries and territories, with the global death toll from the virus reaching over 540,000.

Among the 11.7 million cases recorded worldwide are a number of government officials, high-profile celebrities and athletes.

Bolsonaro is only the latest. Here’s a list of notable figures that have been infected across the globe:

Political officialsBoris Johnson: UK prime minister.

Matthew Hancock: UK health secretary.

Michel Barnier: The European Union’s chief negotiator for Brexit.

Mikhail Mishustin: Russia’s prime minister.

Olga Lyubimova: Russia’s minister of culture.

Franck Riester: France’s minister of culture.

Carmen Calvo: Spain’s deputy prime minister.

Michael Wos: Poland’s environment minister.

Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia’s prime minister.

Massoumeh Ebtekar: Iran’s vice president.

Iraj Harirchi: Iran’s deputy health minister.

Ali Larijani: Iran’s parliament speaker.

Yaakov Litzman: Israel’s health minister.

Ferozuddin Feroz: Afghanistan’s health minister.

Asad Qaiser: Pakistan’s parliament speaker.

Shehbaz Sharif: President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Faisal Edhi: The head of Pakistan’s biggest charity organisation, the Edhi Foundation.

Peter Dutton: Australia’s home affairs minister.

Kwaku Agyemang-Manu: Ghana’s health minister.

Nuno Gomes Nabiam: Guinea-Bissau’s prime minister.

Riek Machar: South Sudan’s vice president and his wife Angelina Teny, who serves as defence minister.

Abba Kyari: The Nigerian president’s chief of staff.