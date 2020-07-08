The United Kingdom is facing criticism from human rights campaigners for resuming the sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia, which has carried out a deadly air campaign in impoverished Yemen.

Last year, the London Court of Appeals halted the arms sale, saying exports could not start up again until an assessment was carried out to ascertain whether or not the Saudi government was breaching international humanitarian law.

The UK government says it carried out a review of how the weapons were being used and found only “isolated incidents” where the law had been violated- there was not, however, a pattern proving Riyadh had hit civilian targets.

“There have been hundreds of incidents - how many hundreds of isolated incidents before the government sees a pattern,” Andrew Smith, media coordinator of the Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT), tells TRT World.

It was CAAT which had taken the government to court last year.

Thousands of people, including women and children, have been killed since a Saudi-led coalition entered the Yemen conflict in 2015 against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Human rights groups say that around 60 percent of the casualties can be traced back to bombardments carried out by Saudi and UAE jets. The relentless air attacks have hit schools, markets and homes - killing hundreds of civilians.

In the past five years, UK-based companies such as BAE Systems have sold more than $6 billion worth of weapons including jets and guns to the Saudis.

Despite the superiority of Saudi airpower, its military adventure has had little impact on the ground where the ragtag Houthi militia has taken control of key towns and installations.

But the arms and ammunition made in western countries have created a humanitarian crisis for ordinary people in Yemen, the poorest country in the Arab world.

The conflict has led to a famine - not least because Saudi air and sea blockades have stopped supply of food and medicine. Rights groups say that this is the biggest humanitarian disaster the world has seen in decades.

Saudi Arabia’s human rights track record came under the spotlight after Jamal Khashoggi was brutally killed and hacked to pieces inside the Kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.