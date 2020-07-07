The Danish government is fast-tracking a review of residence permits for 900 Syrian refugees from Damascus, stating that conditions in the Syrian capital no longer warrant their temporary protected status.

In an announcement last week, Immigration and Integration Minister Mattias Tesfaye said: “Last year, almost 100,000 refugees returned to Syria from the surrounding areas. Of course, their countrymen who have been granted protection in Europe must also go home when conditions in Syria permit.”

“In recent weeks, the Independent Refugee Board has ruled that five people from Damascus Province are not entitled to temporary protection because conditions in the area have improved. Therefore, I have now decided that we must quickly review the pile of cases with refugees from Damascus to investigate who no longer needs protection in Denmark.”

Tesfaye added that any refugees forced to return would be given travel money.

Based on the previous screening, the government estimated that the immigration authorities will approve approximately 900 cases for further evaluation.

The decision has come under heavy criticism given the evidence of Syrians being harassed, detained, tortured and even murdered upon their return.

Consequently, the Danish government’s evaluation will endanger people who are entitled to protection under UN and EU refugee law. The provisions of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) states that “no one shall be subjected to torture nor to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.”

The Danish Refugee Council (DRC) advised against the decision.

"DRC maintains UNHCR’s position that the conditions inside Syria are not conducive for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of refugees to Syria and we strongly warn against sending back Syrian refugees. The UNHCR encourages states to uphold the protection of Syrian refugees and DRC strongly encourages the Danish authorities to follow UNHCR’s recommendations,” DRC Secretary General Charlotte Slente said in a statement to TRT World.

The UNHCR has also stated that refugees on average require protection for 17 years.

In May and June this year, the Refugee Board, a Danish independent group that deals with complaints related to asylum decisions in the country, made decisions on cases of Syrians from Damascus on the basis that they do not need protection and must leave the country.

Tesfaye’s message goes against that of his fellow minister in the government, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeppe Kofod, whose statement about the impunity of Bashar Al Assad’s government and its crimes was made explicitly clear.

“The regime is known for torture and arbitrary detentions. Countless Syrians live in terrifying uncertainty. They fear the worst as their loved ones have disappeared into regime detention facilities. Numerous reports describe the worst forms of torture.”

Kofod’s statement was illustrated with images from a report by the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), which has documented at least 25 arbitrary arrests in Damascus and its surroundings in the month of May. In June alone the number reached 112 detainees.