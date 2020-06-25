The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) found 50 campaigns by Ayurvedic and homeopathic drug makers that marketed their products as cures for Covid-19.

The campaigns were dated from April and advertised across media platforms.

They were found to be in violation of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) order that prohibits publicity and advertisement of AYUSH-related claims.

The ASCI has flagged them to the government for action.

AYUSH had enlisted the body to help alert them to false advertising related to misleading information that claims prevention or cure for Covid-19.

A list of 50 companies that were made public include those falsely advertising homoeopathic medicines like Arsenicum Album 30, which is being used widely as a Covid-19 prevention drug.

The ASCI disclosure comes a day after the Indian government issued a gag order against yoga guru Baba Ramdev from advertising a drug as a Covid-19 cure.

Ramdev, the billionaire founder and head of major traditional medicine manufacturer Patanjali, held an event on Tuesday unveiling a tablet called Coronil which, he claimed, had cured 100 percent of Covid-19 patients within seven days.

AYUSH stepped in to block the product from going to market until the government has been provided with enough information by Patanjali to support its claims, it said in a statement.

However, under the ministry’s guidance, the use of homoeopathy has become increasingly prevalent in several Indian states.

Even more worrying is that it comes in the midst of a pandemic, with local governments offering unproven homoeopathic treatments such as immunity boosters or prophylactics to help prevent disease contraction.

That isn’t to say India won’t play a formative role in the search for a Covid-19 vaccine. It is among the largest manufacturers of generic drugs and vaccines in the world.

Serum Institute of India, a globally prolific vaccine maker, is one of many Indian firms collaborating with US biotech companies to develop a vaccine, along with a number of home-grown vaccines which are in early stages of development.

But as infection cases and the death toll surge in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has assented to some measures that are in contradiction with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommendations.

Undermining Public health

The promotion of alternative medicines as treatment for the virus takes place under the rule of the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), known for supporting Hindutva, a form of nationalism that seeks to transform India from a secular nation to a Hindu one.

In the four months since the pandemic hit India, part of the Modi-led government’s response has been marked by pseudoscientific remedies like homoeopathy to semi-scientific Ayurveda treatments, all backed by AYUSH.

In some instances, the healing properties of cow urine have been touted as a cure for numerous illnesses. AYUSH minister Shripad Naik made several comments in parliament on undertaking research to promote its use.